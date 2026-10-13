Heliene Closes 45X Investment Tax Credit Transfer With U.S. Bank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This latest transaction is the Company's second of its kind with U.S. Bank and third to date. Heliene will use the proceeds to support continued manufacturing expansion and onshoring of the domestic silicon-solar supply chains.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliene Inc., a leading North American manufacturer of high-performance solar modules, today announced the sale of the 2026 Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits (45X credits). This marks the Company's third 45X transaction to date, following sales in 2024 and 2025. For the second consecutive year, the transaction was facilitated by Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank through its community development and infrastructure finance subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.

Heliene is eligible for 2026 tax credits via Section 45X of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Company operates two U.S.-based solar manufacturing facilities, producing approximately 1.3 GW of high-quality, high-domestic content modules annually for commercial, industrial, and residential developers and customers. Heliene currently employs over 400 solar industry professionals. In monetizing these latest tax credits, Heliene will cement its long-term financial sustainability, grow its U.S.-based solar manufacturing operations, and pursue strategic partnerships to onshore more of the domestic solar supply chain.

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance is one of the most active renewable energy investors and among the largest tax credit syndicators in the country. Its 45X tax credit platform generates new sources of capital to support domestic production of renewable energy technologies, while helping investors advance their financial and sustainability goals.

“It was an honour to work with U.S. Bank on yet another 45X tax credit transfer deal, supporting clean energy manufacturing, investment, and job creation across the state of Minnesota,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, Inc.“As the broader U.S. solar industry evolves and project economics shift, Heliene will leverage the funds from this latest transaction to continue building a strong, domestic supply chain that reduces risk to its clients and promotes national energy security.”

“We are grateful to again support Heliene as it expands its manufacturing capacity of clean energy components in U.S. Bank's home state of Minnesota,” said Ryan Goss, vice president, infrastructure finance at U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.“45X tax credit transfer transactions help our clients scale production, strengthen supply chains and create high-quality jobs in local communities.”

Heliene is actively investing in the expansion of its U.S. solar and silicon supply chains to offer its customers improved project economics, lower costs, and greater supply chain certainty. In September 2026, Heliene launched a new residential module featuring American-made polysilicon, ingots, wafers, and solar cells, a critical milestone for reshoring U.S. solar manufacturing. Sunrun, America's largest provider of residential battery storage and solar systems, executed a purchase agreement for these modules in parallel to their market launch. The Company also recently partnered with Stewart Glass and has begun integrating U.S.-made solar glass into its manufacturing operations.

About Heliene

Heliene is an American manufacturer of high-quality solar modules with a commitment to U.S. job creation and domestic content. They produce modules for residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects in their U.S. facilities, meeting customers' requirements for incentives under the IRA's Domestic Content Bonus. Heliene offers high-performance modules with competitive pricing and responsive support, making them a reliable partner for any solar project.

Heliene operates two U.S.-based solar module manufacturing facilities with a combined annual module output capacity of 1.3GW. It employs more than 400 full-time solar industry professionals across its two manufacturing facilities and its Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario corporate office. For more information, please visit

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