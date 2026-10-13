VIVUS Lowers Cash Price Of QSYMIA® To $75 Or Less For A 30-Day Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Establishes QSYMIA as one of the most affordable branded weight-management options available in the United States

- Effective immediately, uniform pricing across all four doses lowers QSYMIA's annual cost to $780 to $900, or roughly $2.50 per day

- Patients can access new pricing at retail locations, including Costco and GoodRx, or through home delivery via QSYMIA Engage

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focuses on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs, today announced that patients with a valid prescription can now receive a 30-day supply of QSYMIA® (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules) CIV for $75 or less – about $2.50 per day or less. Effective immediately across all four doses, the new pricing brings QSYMIA's annual cost down to $780 to $900, establishing it as one of the most affordable branded weight-management options on the market. Patients can access new pricing at Costco, at participating pharmacies with GoodRx, or through home delivery via Qsymia Engage.

The cash price is the same across all four QSYMIA dose strengths - 3.75 mg/23 mg, 7.5 mg/46 mg, 11.25 mg/69 mg and 15 mg/92 mg– ensuring patients pay the exact same rate even as the dose increases. Costco members pay $65 per 30-day supply (about $2.17 a day) for in-store pickup, or $65 plus a $2.99 shipping charge for Costco home delivery. Qsymia Engage home delivery is $74.99 per 30-day supply (about $2.50 a day); and GoodRx offers a $75 price (about $2.50 a day) at participating retail pharmacies when patients present a GoodRx coupon at checkout. Additional discount pricing is available for 90-day prescriptions through Qsymia Engage home delivery.

For patients filling 12 30-day prescriptions, the annual drug cost is $780 through Costco (about $2.14 a day), $899.88 through Qsymia Engage or $900 with GoodRx (about $2.46 to $2.47 a day). Costco home delivery totals $815.88 annually, including 12 monthly $2.99 shipping charges.

"Obesity care requires long-term commitment, and financial strain should not force patients to compromise on their treatment,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer of VIVUS LLC.“At $2.50 a day or less, QSYMIA sets a new benchmark for affordability in branded weight management. With an annual cost of $780 to $900 across all four dosage strengths, QSYMIA delivers the lowest out-of-pocket price point of any branded option on the market today. Whether starting on the lowest dose or titrating to the highest, patients receive guaranteed price protection, giving them an unmatched combination of proven efficacy and out-of-pocket savings."

QSYMIA is a once-daily capsule, taken each morning with or without food. In the pivotal EQUIP and CONQUER trials, patients taking the top dose (15 mg/92 mg) lost an average of 9.8% to 10.9% of body weight at one year, compared with 1.2% to 1.6% with placebo. In a post-hoc analysis of those combined studies (922 adult patients completing 56 weeks of treatment on the top dose), 1 in 5 adult patients (N=200) achieved 20% weight loss, averaging 60 pounds lost and 9 inches of waist reduction, on QSYMIA's top dose.

Cash-pay context across weight-management medicines

Published manufacturer cash programs show a wide affordability range across oral and injectable weight-management medicines. As of August 22, 2026, injectable GLP-1 cash programs offered by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly were publicly listed from about $199 introductory pricing to $449 a month - roughly $2,388 to $5,388 a year, or about $6.55 to $14.75 a day - with some programs pricing higher at higher doses. Oral GLP-1 pills, also offered by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, were publicly listed from about $149 to $349 a month - roughly $1,788 to $4,188 a year, or about $4.90 to $11.63 a day - depending on dose. Other, non-injectable weight-management cash programs were publicly listed from about $99 to $299 a month, or roughly $1,188 to $3,588 a year. Qsymia remains $780 to $900 a year, or $2.50 a day or less, across all four doses - a fraction of the injectable or oral GLP-1 cash price from either manufacturer.

Prices are publicly listed cash-program amounts - not wholesale acquisition cost, estimated net price or insured out-of-pocket cost - and may change. Eligibility, introductory offers, dose, refill timing and other restrictions apply. Products differ in indication, efficacy, dosing, safety, contraindications and access. This price-only snapshot is not a head-to-head comparison of clinical performance, safety, value or total treatment cost.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit .

About QSYMIA

QSYMIA is indicated in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with obesity, and in adults with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. The effect of QSYMIA on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been established. The safety and effectiveness of QSYMIA in combination with other products intended for weight loss, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and herbal preparations, have not been established. For more information on QSYMIA, please visit

Important Safety Information

QSYMIA is a schedule IV controlled-substance medication for adults and children 12 years and older to help with weight loss when combined with diet and exercise. WARNING: Do not take Qsymia if you are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, as it can cause serious birth defects; topiramate may cause suicidal thoughts. Do not take Qsymia if you have glaucoma, an overactive thyroid, or take MAOIs. Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS), also known as multiorgan hypersensitivity, has been reported in patients taking topiramate, an ingredient in QSYMIA. Common side effects include tingling in the hands and feet, dizziness, altered taste, dry mouth, constipation, and trouble sleeping. Report side effects to VIVUS LLC at 1-888-998-4887 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Pricing terms

The stated Qsymia prices apply equally to all four dose strengths. The $75 GoodRx price requires patients to present a valid GoodRx coupon (available at GoodRx.com or in the GoodRx app) at a participating retail pharmacy; it is not an automatic discount. Full pricing terms, channel eligibility, shipping charges, 90-day discount pricing and other restrictions - including details on Costco, GoodRx and Qsymia Engage home delivery - are available at QsymiaEngage.com. Competing cash-pay program figures are drawn from publicly available manufacturer or program pricing pages as of August 22, 2026 and reflect list cash prices only; they exclude manufacturer coupons, insurance, rebates or other adjustments. References to Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly describe the manufacturers of the cited injectable and oral GLP-1 cash programs generally and do not name specific branded products; Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are not affiliated with VIVUS or Qsymia and have not endorsed this comparison. GoodRx is a trademark of GoodRx, Inc. and is not affiliated with VIVUS or Qsymia. Eligibility requirements, geographic restrictions and other terms may apply. VIVUS reserves the right to modify or discontinue the pricing programs at any time without notice.

Sources

Competitor cash-pay program pricing: publicly available manufacturer and program pricing pages for weight-management medicines, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly injectable GLP-1 cash programs, reviewed as of August 22, 2026.

Qsymia Engage pricing: 90-day home-delivery pricing and program terms

Qsymia labeling and efficacy data: Qsymia Full Prescribing Information, revised March 2026; Proven Results with Qsymia (data on file, VIVUS LLC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the availability, terms and duration of QSYMIA pricing programs; anticipated patient access through Costco, GoodRx, Qsymia Engage and other channels; the expected affordability of QSYMIA relative to other weight-management medicines; and the potential benefits of QSYMIA. Words such as“will,”“may,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: VIVUS's ability and decision to maintain the announced pricing, which VIVUS may modify or discontinue at any time; decisions by Costco, GoodRx, participating pharmacies and other partners to continue offering the pricing; patient and prescriber awareness and adoption; the financial impact of reduced pricing on VIVUS's revenue and margins; pricing actions by other manufacturers, which may cause the comparisons in this release to become outdated; changes in insurance coverage, reimbursement and government pricing programs for weight-management medicines; manufacturing, supply chain or distribution disruptions; regulatory actions affecting QSYMIA's labeling, REMS, marketing or availability; legal or regulatory scrutiny of pricing, discount or direct-to-patient programs; new safety or efficacy information; and competitive developments in the treatment of obesity. New risks emerge from time to time, and VIVUS cannot predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and VIVUS undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

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