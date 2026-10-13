Food Lion Expands Footprint In Greater Greenville Market With New Stores In Lavonia, Ga., And Greenville, S.C.



The community is invited to grand openings at the Lavonia, Ga., store on Oct. 14 and the Greenville, S.C., store on Oct. 21. The first 100 customers in line at each location will receive a mystery store gift card valued up to $200.

From fresh produce and quality meats to ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials, these new Food Lion stores are built to help customers nourish their families with an easy-to-shop layout, wide assortment and pickup and home delivery options. Food Lion provides fresh food at affordable prices. Customers can save money in multiple ways through the Food Lion MVP Program, weekly sales, digital coupons, Shop & Earn Monthly Rewards and personalized offers based on shopping habits.



SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is bringing easy, fresh and affordable shopping options to neighbors in Lavonia, Ga., and Greenville, S.C., this month, expanding its network to 49 locations in the greater Greenville market.

The Lavonia, Ga., store at 12260 Augusta Road and the Greenville, S.C., store at 2111 N. Pleasantburg Drive, have both been renovated to provide a bright and modern easy-to-shop layout for neighbors. Each store offers a wide assortment of products, including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions; fresh produce; quality meats; and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items. Understanding the importance of convenience to customers, Food Lion offers multiple ways to shop with pickup and home delivery options available through partnerships with Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

In Lavonia, Food Lion acquired Dill's Food City and builds on the strong foundation the Dilworth family created during the past 91 years.

"Dill's Food City has proudly served the Lavonia community for 91 years, and it's an honor to be part of this next chapter,” said Barbara Sievenpiper, Store Manager of the new Lavonia Food Lion.“After 36 years with Food Lion, I'm so excited to help open our new Lavonia store and work alongside the familiar faces who have served this community for so long. We look forward to continuing that tradition and becoming a trusted part of Lavonia for many years to come."

The Lavonia and Greenville stores are among 10 new Food Lion locations scheduled to open in 2026, supporting the company's continued growth and commitment to serving more neighbors across its 10-state footprint.

“My team and I look forward to serving Greenville and becoming a store neighbors can count on in every moment,” said Chris Tague, Store Manager of the new Greenville Food Lion.“I'm proud to be part of Food Lion and the towns and cities we serve, understanding this store will be an important part in nourishing this community.”

Grand opening celebrations on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21

Neighbors are invited to line up outside their new Lavonia store on Oct. 14 and Greenville store on Oct. 21, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. The first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about specific services the store offers and view the weekly ad flyer.

Good things are in-store for neighbors

In addition to a wide assortment of products and meal solutions, the Lavonia and Greenville stores include:



A variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

In-store prepared cut fruit and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Self-checkout lanes alongside traditional cashier-assisted checkout for a more efficient and flexible shopping experience.

Multiple ways to save money through the Food Lion MVP Program, weekly coupons, Shop & Earn Monthly Rewards and personalized offers based on shopping habits.

Nature's Promise®, Food Lion's natural, organic brand, offers wholesome products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Food Lion's Local Goodness program offers a wide variety of regional items sourced from local growers or manufacturers. A list of additional Georgia -based and South Carolina -based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.

Food Lion Feeds supports local hunger relief efforts

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has donated the equivalent of 25,000 meals* to both Rainbow Food Pantry in Royston, Ga., and Catholic Charities in Greenville, S.C. The meals are provided through a $2,500 contribution to each organization from Food Lion's hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

In addition, Rainbow Food Pantry and Catholic Charities will regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable, edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and is committed to doubling its efforts with a goal to provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

For more information about Food Lion and its services, visit foodlion.com.

*Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity through product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and associate volunteer hours. These investments are converted to the Feeding America® meal equivalent of $1, helping provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local food bank partners.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.