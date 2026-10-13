Kraft Heinz, T-Mobile, Otis, Hasbro And Citi Named Among Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ranking recognizes 650 U.S. companies for performance in environmental sustainability

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today announced America's Greenest Companies 2027, recognizing 650 U.S. companies for their performance in environmental sustainability. Kraft Heinz, T-Mobile, Otis, Hasbro, Citi, Bristol Myers Squibb and Applied Materials are among the companies earning the highest five-star distinction.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important indicator of corporate leadership, America's Greenest Companies 2027 provides a data-driven view of how organizations address environmental challenges and demonstrate measurable progress. Financial services, technology and pharmaceuticals were among the most recognized industries.

“Companies are under increasing pressure to show real, measurable progress on environmental sustainability,” said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President at Newsweek.“America's Greenest Companies recognizes the organizations that are backing their commitments with data and demonstrating meaningful progress across the areas that matter most.”

Developed by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group in partnership with GIST Impact, America's Greenest Companies 2027 recognizes the 650 highest-scoring U.S. companies based on publicly available sustainability data. More than 6,000 public and private companies were reviewed. To be considered, companies were required to maintain a U.S. headquarters and have publicly disclosed sustainability data available as of June 30, 2026. Companies were also screened according to European Union Benchmark exclusion criteria.

Eligible companies were evaluated across more than 25 sustainability parameters spanning four key categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and commitment and disclosure. The quantitative analysis was supplemented by media monitoring conducted using Critical Mention by Onclusive to identify companies implicated in environmental wrongdoing, greenwashing or serious ecological misconduct between August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2026. Companies identified through this process were excluded from the final ranking. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conducted multiple iterations of the media monitoring process to validate exclusions and ensure the accuracy of the results.

The complete ranking is available at

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Sarah PoVey

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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