Dapta Raises $6M To Accelerate The Adoption Of AI Sales Agents To Smbs Across The U.S. And Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Dapti AI agent surpasses 200K users and $4M in annual revenue as SMBs race to convert inbound leads faster with AI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dapta, an AI sales agent for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) designed to convert inbound leads faster, today announced $6 million in seed investment funding led by Chingona Ventures, with participation from Crew Capital, Broom Ventures, and Cometa VC. Previous pre-seed investors 500 Global and Fen Ventures also participated.

Dapta's AI sales agent, Dapti, instantly answers, qualifies and schedules meetings without human intervention the moment a prospect reaches out, helping SMBs convert more of the customers they attract.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Nicolás Rojas, recognized by Forbes as a rising talent transforming Latin America, Dapta first found traction among Spanish-speaking SMB owners in the U.S. Experiencing growth of 44 percent over the last five years, this segment of small business is one of the fastest-growing in the U.S., according to the 10 th annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship repor.

Serving SMBs across the U.S. and Latin America, Dapta's AI agents have found particular strength among financial services firms, home services companies, law firms, and insurance brokers.

“Every SMB will have AI agents in the same way as they have physical addresses, phone numbers, websites and social media channels,” said Dapta's Rojas.“Dapti is already used by more than 200K users, growing by upwards of 4K new users every week, the vast majority acquired through our own social channels. This growth reflects how ready SMBs are to embrace AI as a core part of how they do business."

According to internal data, companies are experiencing contact rates double when using Dapti. Examples of Dapta customers include Miami Tech & Arts University, Nona Cleaning in Orlando, Baur Pools in New Jersey, and Aether Mechanical in Denver. The company's technology is also employed by large customers, including global shopping platform Mercado Libre, and Latin American“super app” Rappi.

A key ingredient to attracting SMBs has come through Dapta's social media presence, where the company has built a following of more than 400K followers by producing an array of content focused on AI for small businesses.

"SMBs are under enormous pressure to respond to leads instantly, and most simply don't have the staff to do it," said Samara Hernandez, founding partner of Chingona Ventures. "Large companies are spending billions on AI and adopting it at roughly twice the rate of the smallest businesses. SMBs can't match those budgets, but with Dapta they don't have to. Dapti gives a small team the same always-on response a big company gets from a full sales staff. The company's appeal lies both in the growth of the AI agent market and in the deep customer trust the team has built so quickly."

“In the home services industry, fast response times are critical. If customers don't hear from you immediately, they move on to a competitor,” said Ivan Comejo, COO of HVAC home service provider Aether Mechanical.“Dapta has not only directly led our revenues to increase upwards of 20 percent, its AI technologies have done so without the need to add administrative overhead or overwhelming our team.”

Dapta's seed funding is the company's second funding round, raising $1.4 million pre-seed investment in 2024. The company's rapid adoption this year has led to doubling revenue in the past six months and annual revenue will reach more than $4M.

“Nicolás and his team have done something rare, built genuine trust with a massively underserved market and turned that into real, measurable growth. The Latino SMB segment alone represents one of the fastest-growing business communities in the U.S., and Dapta is uniquely positioned to serve them here and across Latin America. We're excited to back a team with the vision and execution to match,” said Brandon Deer, GP of Crew Capital and CSO of UiPath.

Dapta will use the new funding to accelerate its expansion across the U.S. and Latin America, advance its technology and product development by broadening the capabilities of its AI sales agents, and driving customer acquisition and growth of the team.

About Dapta

Dapta is an AI sales agent company for small-and-medium sized businesses' (SMBs) sales and customer service functions. The company's AI agent, Dapti, is designed to convert inbound leads faster and is already used by more than 200K businesses across the U.S. and Latin America. Dapta's AI agents are employed by an array of financial services firms, home services companies, law firms, and insurance brokers. SMB customers include Miami Tech & Arts University, Nona Cleaning, Baur Pools, and Aether Mechanical, in addition to large enterprises Mercado Libre and Rappi. Learn more at dapta.ai.

Contact

Steve Stratz

For Dapta

206.300.9134

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