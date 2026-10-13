Longevitix Announces Collaboration With Dr. Eric Verdin To Advance AI-Powered Preventive And Longevity Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Verdin and Longevitix to share expertise in longevity science and clinical AI to accelerate the delivery of personalized, preventive healthcare

New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevitix a provider of a clinical intelligence platform for preventive and longevity medicine, today announced a new collaboration with Eric Verdin, MD, President and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Agin, to help advance the future of AI-powered preventive and longevity medicine. Dr. Verdin will work with Longevitix to help shape the company's scientific direction and support the development of new approaches to personalized, data-driven care.

Dr. Verdin is internationally recognized for his pioneering research into the mechanisms of aging and age-related disease. The Buck Institute for Research on Aging is a collective of the world's top scientists in the field of aging who are sharing their methods and expertise to find ways to help everyone lead fuller, healthier lives by ending age-related disease. Dr. Verdin has helped drive breakthroughs in metabolism, epigenetics, and longevity while sharing knowledge about proactive approaches to healthcare.

“I'm pleased to collaborate with the Longevitix team as they work to bridge the gap between advances in longevity research and real-world clinical practice,” said Eric Verdin, MD, President and CEO of the Buck Institute.“Longevity science is demonstrating that earlier intervention can have a profound impact on long-term health. There is a tremendous opportunity to use AI to support more proactive, personalized healthcare. Platforms that help clinicians translate complex data into actionable insights will play an important role in bringing those advances into everyday practice.”

Longevitix is a physician-led AI clinical platform that empowers healthcare providers to deliver personalized, evidence-based preventive and longevity care. It brings together medical records, lab results, imaging, wearable data, and lifestyle information, turning complex patient data into actionable clinical insights and personalized care plan suggestions backed by traceable scientific evidence. With deep clinical intelligence, customizable workflows, a physician co-pilot, and tools for care team collaboration and ongoing patient engagement, Longevitix helps clinicians make more informed decisions, save time, and support patients between visits, while keeping physicians in control of care.

“Longevity medicine is entering a new era where advances in science and technology can work together to fundamentally change how care is delivered,” said Effie Arditi, CEO of Longevitix.“Dr. Verdin has been at the forefront of understanding the biology of aging and translating research into practical applications that improve a healthy lifespan. By combining that scientific leadership with Longevitix's AI-driven clinical infrastructure, we have an opportunity to make preventive and personalized medicine more accessible to more people.”

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About Longevitix

Founded in early 2025 by Effie Arditi, Gaby Hayon, and Dr. Neil Panchal, Longevitix is a healthcare technology company on a mission to make evidence-based preventive care accessible to everyone by empowering physicians with AI tools that translate complex patient data and the latest science into personalized care. As consumer demand for proactive healthcare grows, Longevitix equips clinicians to meet that demand and bring advances in longevity science into everyday practice. The company serves providers across preventive, longevity, functional, and integrative medicine.

Learn more at longevitix.c.

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Longevitix Announces Collaboration with Dr. Eric Verdin

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Longevitix +1 410-658-8246...