Codehunter Appoints Tom Bevilacqua To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Silicon Valley investor and advisor joins CodeHunter to support Zero Trust for Code expansion across enterprise and government markets

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeHunter, the Zero Trust for Code security company, today announced that Tom Bevilacqua, former Executive Vice President of E*TRADE and venture capital veteran, has joined its Board of Directors. Tom brings more than 30 years of Silicon Valley experience to CodeHunter as a senior executive, venture investor and advisor to emerging technology companies. He will help the company expand the market for Zero Trust for Code across enterprise and government sectors.







As software supply chains increasingly rely on third-party artifacts and AI coding tools, security teams need deterministic evidence of what software is capable of doing when it executes. With roots in government-backed cybersecurity research, CodeHunter is bringing Zero Trust for Code to enterprise and government organizations that need a stronger way to evaluate software before it runs.

CodeHunter will demonstrate Zero Trust for Code at InfoSec World, Booth #413, and how it evaluates software generated by AI, obtained from third parties or downloaded by employees before it runs. Visitors will see how CodeHunter analyzes software artifacts to identify malicious or unintended behavior and help security teams stop code that violates security policy before it can expose credentials, compromise systems or disrupt production.

“Tom has helped emerging technology vendors build durable businesses, from early market validation and financing to strategic growth and scale,” said Ken Ammon, CEO of CodeHunter.“His experience as an operator, investor, corporate advisor and board-level strategist will be invaluable as CodeHunter expands in enterprise and government markets. He understands how to help technical companies turn differentiated innovation into focused execution, strong partnerships and long-term market leadership.”

Tom previously served as Executive Vice President of E*TRADE, where he held a variety of operational roles and established the company's acquisition and investment strategies. While at E*TRADE, he founded ArrowPath Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund that was later spun out from E*TRADE, and served as its Managing Partner for more than 10 years. Tom was also a Managing Director of VantagePoint Capital Partners where he coheaded the technology investing group. He was a partner at two leading Silicon Valley law firms, and has advised on more than 200 public and private financings. Tom graduated from the University of California, Berkeley (business administration) and from the University of California Law San Francisco (JD).

“Enterprise security is entering a major transition as AI-generated code, automated development and increasingly complex supply chains change how organizations build and consume software,” said Tom Bevilacqua.“CodeHunter is focused on a problem that is more important as that shift accelerates: how enterprises and government agencies decide whether software should be trusted before it runs. The company has a rare combination of deep technical roots, government research heritage and a clear market opportunity. I look forward to helping guide its next stage of growth.”

About CodeHunter

CodeHunter provides Zero Trust for Code, enabling organizations to determine whether software should be trusted before it runs. Founded in 2021, with roots in U.S. government research labs, CodeHunter analyzes the behavior and intent of software artifacts prior to execution. This helps enterprises prevent malicious code from running, reduce alert overload, and automate security decisions across development pipelines, endpoints, and enterprise environments. The company focuses on organizations in regulated industries that require high assurance, operational resilience, and auditable security controls. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for CodeHunter

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