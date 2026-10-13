59% Of Workers Would Take A Pay Cut For An AI-Proof Job, New Thrust Flight Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Thrust Flight 2026 AI Career Security Report finds workers would trade pay for AI-proof careers, yet many rule out aviation based on mistaken training timelines

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI takes on more of the office work once handled by people, a growing number of workers are rethinking what a secure career looks like. The Thrust Flight 2026 AI Career Security Report

Thrust Flight, a leading U.S. aviation training provider, surveyed 750 U.S. full-time workers ages 18 to 80 in August 2026 using the third-party survey platform Pollfish. Eligible respondents must have been employed full time at the time of the survey.

Key findings from the Thrust Flight 2026 AI Career Security Report include:



73% of workers agree most people will need a completely different skill set within ten years because of AI.

49% of workers are at least somewhat worried AI will change their own job that way.

32% of workers rank flexibility and work-life balance as their top career priority. Job security ranks second at 27%, and pay follows at 23%.

59% of workers say they'd take a 10% pay cut for a career with guaranteed long-term job security, even if it meant physical or hands-on work.

37% of workers cite age concerns as the top barrier to a hands-on career change. The cost of training follows at 31%, and time to retrain ranks third at 30%.

39% of workers assume an airline pilot position takes longer to train for or get certified in than any other career tested.

60% of workers say they'd be interested or at least curious to learn about a well-paying career considered safe from AI. 77% of workers say they'd likely suggest a hands-on or licensed career path to a friend worried about AI taking their job.



The findings suggest workers are already open to trading pay for security, with the bigger obstacle being how little they know about the careers that offer it. Many are ruling out aviation based on assumptions about age and training time that don't match how long it actually takes to get started.

“People tend to picture aviation as a career you have to start at 18, and that picture keeps a lot of capable adults from ever looking into it,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight.“The habits that make someone good at their current job, like staying calm under pressure and following a process, carry straight into a cockpit or a maintenance hangar. What the industry owes those workers is a clear answer on time and cost before they talk themselves out of it.”

The research comes as the aviation industry faces growing demand for trained workers. Boeing's 2026 Pilot and Technician Outlook projects a global need for 728,000 new maintenance technicians over the next 20 years, more than the 674,000 new pilots projected over the same period.

Thrust Flight's Zero Time to Airline program takes students with no flight experience to a professional pilot certification in as little as two years, and its flight dispatcher training can be completed in about five weeks. Through the Thrust Institute of Maintenance, students with no prior experience can earn their FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) mechanic certification in about a year.

For the aviation industry, the takeaway is that many of the workers it needs are already interested in the kind of career it offers. Training providers that lead with a specific timeline and a clear price have a real opening right now, especially for aircraft mechanics, where demand is strongest and awareness is lowest.

Frequently asked questions about AI and career security:

How worried are workers about AI affecting their jobs?

Workers are moderately worried about AI affecting their jobs, with 49% saying they're at least somewhat concerned it will change their role within the next five years. Only 11% call it a real threat, so most are paying attention without feeling cornered.

Would workers take a pay cut for a job that's safe from AI?

Most workers would take a pay cut for a job that's safe from AI. 59% say they'd accept a 10% pay cut for guaranteed long-term job security, even if it meant hands-on work, while 32% say pay matters more to them right now.

What keeps workers from switching to a hands-on career?

Age concerns are the biggest thing keeping workers from switching to a hands-on career, cited by 37%. The cost of training follows at 31%, and only 8% say nothing is holding them back.

How long does it take to become a professional pilot?

It can take as little as two years to become a professional pilot through Thrust Flight's Zero Time to Airline program, starting with no flight experience. That's far shorter than many workers expect, since 39% assume airline pilot takes longer to train for than any other career tested.

Do workers see aviation careers as safe from AI?

Most workers don't yet see aviation careers as among the safest from AI. Airline pilot (13%) and aircraft mechanic (11%) trail construction trades (29%) and police or firefighter roles (27%) when workers pick the careers most resistant to automation.

Is there a shortage of aircraft mechanics?

There's a growing shortage of aircraft mechanics, and industry forecasts expect demand for technicians to outpace demand for pilots. Boeing projects a global need for 728,000 new maintenance technicians over the next 20 years, compared with 674,000 new pilots.

For the full results and additional insights, view the Thrust Flight 2026 AI Career Security Report.

About Thrust Flight

Thrust Flight is a nationally recognized aviation training provider with locations across Texas, Arizona, and Virginia. Over the past 15 years, the company has trained thousands of pilots through its flagship Zero Time to Airline® program, preparing them to fly for commercial airlines around the globe. Today, Thrust Flight offers a full suite of FAA-approved programs for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and flight dispatchers, supporting every stage of the aviation career journey. Learn more at thrustflight.com and thrustinstitute.com.

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Thrust Flight

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