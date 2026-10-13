Hotel Groups In More Than 10 Countries Choose ZEPIC AI-Led Context And Engagement Platform To Build Direct Guest Relationships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enthusiast Hotel Collection, Hotel Bayit, and other boutique hotel groups report higher direct bookings and stronger retention as guest context displaces CRM databases and OTA gatekeeping

New York, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEPIC, a unified context and engagement platform for consumer brands, today announced that it powers guest experiences for more than 25 boutique hotels and hospitality groups, including Enthusiast Hotel Collection and Hotel Bayit, in more than 10 countries across North America, the Caribbean, and beyond. The milestone reflects growing demand from hotels seeking to reclaim guest relationships from online travel agencies (OTAs) and build unforgettable guest experiences with a persistent context graph across every touchpoint, from Instagram discovery to in-stay preferences.

"Hospitality generates more first-party signals per guest than almost any industry, and most of it goes unused," said Sree Pillai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ZEPIC. "A guest who stays at three properties in a group is three strangers today. A context graph changes that by stitching together their identity and syncing context across every touchpoint in real time, giving the business a single source of truth on who that guest is and what their affinity and relationship to each property looks like. That is the shift hospitality is heading toward, and we built ZEPIC to get hotels there fastest."

ZEPIC's context graph is a persistent map of every interaction between a guest and a hotel across social media, the website, the stay itself, and engagement channels. ZEPIC unifies these data points, capturing signals like booking intent, preference data, and travel frequency, so marketers and other stakeholders can target guests, influence bookings, boost ancillary revenue, and power a personal AI concierge that conveniently handles queries and service requests around the clock.

ZEPIC captures booking intent the moment a guest engages on Instagram, then nurtures that guest through WhatsApp, SMS, and email until they're ready to book. From the same view, marketing, sales, and loyalty teams orchestrate the guest journey end to end and can push the same audience straight into their respective tools for more targeted campaigns.

"Before ZEPIC, capturing milestones and orchestrating campaigns was a grueling, manual process that slowed our execution," said Mohan Raj, Co-Founder of Arival. ai, which provides AI-powered revenue management and marketing for Enthusiast Hotels and other modern hospitality brands. "ZEPIC natively automated our data hygiene with context-led attribution. It takes the tedious data entry off our plates so we can focus entirely on high-level revenue strategy and campaign performance."

Enthusiast Hotel Collection, a portfolio of boutique hotels and experiential stays across North America and the Caribbean, consolidated four fragmented legacy platforms into ZEPIC and reports a 10x return on investment compared to its previous combined tools, along with 5.4x higher revenue per 1,000 emails sent.

"Tool sprawl is a massive data problem for hospitality brands," said Oneil Khosa, CEO and Founder of Enthusiast Hotel Collection. "Consolidating our properties into a single ZEPIC account allowed us to decommission four redundant CRM platforms and unlock error-free revenue attribution. We now have clarity on exactly what drives our direct bookings."

Hotels using ZEPIC typically replace their existing CRM outright, giving them one view of what is actually driving bookings and bringing guests back. Legacy CRMs force hotels to bend their guest, loyalty, booking, and service data into rigid, generic structures, then patch the gaps with workarounds. ZEPIC works the other way. It builds a persistent context graph around whatever matters most to the property, whether that's the guest, a loyalty member, a booking, or a service ticket, so the system reflects how the hotel operates rather than how a generic CRM was built.

ZEPIC also works alongside a hotel's existing tool stack, pulling data in and syncing context back out. For example, booking intent captured in ZEPIC can be passed along to the property management system (PMS). ZEPIC has native integrations with tools like Cloudbeds, HubSpot, and RMS Cloud to bring booking data into the context platform as-is.

Hotels then use context to build guest cohorts and orchestrate journeys based on actions, behaviors, attributes, frequency, or intent. Context is the one missing layer that helps put guest behavior and actions into perspective, and ZEPIC helps brands uncover the signals behind higher bookings, revenue drivers, and upsell opportunities, sharing a single source of truth across stakeholders.

About ZEPIC

ZEPIC is an AI-led context and engagement platform that unifies every customer touchpoint into a single, persistent profile, then acts on it in real time across marketing, sales, and service. In hospitality, ZEPIC powers guest engagement for 25+ boutique hotels and hospitality groups across 10+ countries, helping them recover direct bookings, grow ancillary revenue, and build guest memory that outlasts any one stay. See it on your own property data, book a 20-minute walkthrough of ZEPIC. Learn more at ZEPIC.com.

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