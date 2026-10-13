Bendpak Launches Ranger DST30PX Balancer To Speed Up Large Wheel Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wheel balancer smoothly handles tires up to 43 inches with precision accuracy

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger® Division of BendPak introduces the next generation DST Series wheel balancer, the DST30PX. As shops face an influx of larger OEM wheel assemblies and heavy aftermarket truck tires, older balancing platforms can struggle, slowing down the process. The Ranger DST30PX Professional Wheel Balancer is built to handle oversized wheels - and prevent bottlenecks - thanks in part to a new hood design, larger shaft, and overhauled structural chassis.

The robust new hood can accommodate a wider range of tire shapes and sizes, including oversized off-road and fleet tires, without time-wasting repositioning. The open-side design allows wider tires, aggressive offsets, and bulky sidewalls to slide in more easily, reducing setup time and enabling operators to position wheel assemblies up to 43 inches in diameter quickly and confidently.

Ranger has also reinforced the machine's chassis and hood assembly to handle the added mass of larger assemblies without flexing, compromising alignment, or generating excess vibration. The additional rigidity helps maintain consistent measurements during operation for reliable accuracy. The rugged 40 mm shaft increases stiffness and accuracy for heavier wheels while supporting standard cones and accessories.

“The Ranger DST30PX represents a fundamental shift in how modern shops handle today's radically heavier, oversized wheel configurations,” says Sean Price, director of product development for BendPak Inc.“It ensures technicians can mount, spin, and perfectly balance oversized assemblies without a single second of wasted motion.”

More Accurate Weight Placement

The DST30PX features a large, 64-tooth magnetic transducer encoder that uses precision-cut square teeth to convert rotary position into a digital electronic signal, helping the machine achieve accurate profile readings and top-dead-center positioning for minimal, precise wheel placement. This extra encoder resolution gives the DST30PX a clear advantage when balancing modern wheels that demand cleaner correction, smaller weight changes, and better placement accuracy, such as performance wheels, larger tires and customers who will notice even minor vibration issues.

User-friendly Design for Fast Turnarounds

The DST30PX is engineered to streamline repetitive wheel service by reducing unnecessary motion. Simple wheel data entry, precise rolling weight readings, automatic braking, manual or automatic hood-start operation, and a rapid cycle time help technicians balance more wheels with fewer errors and less guesswork. The quick-release hub nut, side-position brake, top-dead-center weight indicator, and tiered placement indicators accelerate setup and correction. Onboard storage, including a high-volume top tray, side cone pegs, and a side shelf designed to accommodate Ranger Quick-PeelTM adhesive tape weight rolls, helps keep the workflow organized when the bay is busy.

Productivity-enhancing Features

Other key features of the new Ranger DST30PX Professional Wheel Balancer include:



145-lb. capacity, 30-inch wheel diameter range and 43-inch max tire diameter

Low-RPM balancing operation and fast six-second cycle time

Dynamic, Static and Performance Alloy settings

16-bit processor and multi-directional quartz piezoelectric sensors to detect imbalance across multiple force directions

Multi-user save function with presets for productivity

Ergonomic controls and full-tilt LED display control panel Automatic braking and self-calibration function



The Ranger DST30PX Professional Wheel Balancer is an upgrade for shops seeking higher precision, faster workflow, and a more advanced measuring system for modern wheels without moving to a larger, premium machine. It is ETL certified to meet applicable UL and CSA safety standards in the United States and Canada. Like all Ranger balancers, it comes with a starter kit of adhesive and clip-on steel wheel weights. Ranger Select setup and training is available. Learn more about the DST30PX at bendpak.com/dst30px or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, APEXTM, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and ErgochairTM. Products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment.

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