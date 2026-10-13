ODW Logistics To Present On Automated Inventory Control At Nextgen Supply Chain Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kayla Watson, Director of Inventory Control at ODW Logistics, will join Todd Boone, Vice President, North America at Dexory, to discuss how automated inventory control is transforming warehouse operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a national third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in integrated solutions, announced today that Kayla Watson, Director of Inventory Control, will present at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference, taking place October 21 through 23, 2026. Watson will co-present with Todd Boone, Vice President at Dexory, in a session focused on how automated inventory control is transforming warehouse operations.

During the session, Boone will provide an overview of Dexory's warehouse intelligence solution, while Watson shares ODW's firsthand experience implementing the solution. She will speak to the challenges her team encountered early on and the results the company has achieved since. As Watson and her team moved through implementation, they elevated their visibility into warehouse operations to a new standard, giving ODW deeper insight into its inventory than ever before. Watson will highlight how the technology has minimized waste associated with inventory discrepancies, increased efficiency, and enabled her team to address inventory issues before they become operational challenges.

“When we started this process, I was skeptical,” said Kayla Watson, Director of Inventory Control at ODW Logistics.“But once I saw the dashboard and the digital twin come to life, I understood we had something different. This is the first warehouse intelligence solution I've used that gives our team this level of visibility across our operations. It also allows us to address problems before they affect our customers at greater scale.”

The new approach continuously validates inventory locations and flags discrepancies before they affect order fulfillment, giving teams actionable information without disrupting daily operations.

Since deploying its first Dexory unit, ODW has recorded the following results:



90% of inventory discrepancies identified before they affect order fulfillment

More than 1 million square feet of warehouse space audited in under 24 hours Full deployment completed within two weeks with minimal disruption to daily operations



“Our partnership with Dexory reflects the kind of forward-thinking investment our clients expect from us,” said Watson.“By identifying inventory issues before they affect fulfillment, we are able to operate with greater precision and pass that reliability on to the customers we serve.”

Following the success of its initial deployment, ODW is expanding Dexory to four additional sites, with rollout across its network expected to be complete by the end of 2026. One facility already using the technology has seen a measurable reduction in time spent addressing inventory discrepancies within its first months of operation.

“ODW's decision to expand Dexory beyond its initial deployment is a strong validation of the value we're delivering,” said Todd Boone, Vice President, North America at Dexory.“By giving teams greater visibility and intelligence across their operations, we're enabling them to identify issues earlier, make faster, more informed decisions and continuously improve how their warehouses perform. This expansion shows how warehouse intelligence can create value not just at a single site, but across an entire network.”

Watson and Boone's session at NextGen Supply Chain Conference will give attendees a firsthand look at how automated inventory control moves teams from reactive problem-solving to proactive prevention, and what that shift has meant for ODW's operations.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain.

ABOUT DEXORY

Dexory provides real-time warehouse visibility through its full stack data intelligence platform, DexoryView. By combining autonomous robots, AI and digital twin technology, the product captures and analyses operational data to deliver accurate, real-time insights and intelligence across warehouse environments.

As a full stack technology provider, Dexory designs, builds and deploys its hardware and software directly to customers, enabling greatest control over data quality, system performance, and reliability. The platform integrates with existing warehouse operations, helping organisations improve inventory accuracy, reduce errors, and optimise space utilisation. Dexory's technology is used by global logistics providers including GXO, DHL, and NFI, as well as manufacturers such as Stellantis, Samsung and GE Appliances, alongside customers across retail, pharmaceuticals, and eCommerce. For more information, visit dexory.com.

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