Sigma Automate Appoints Dan Streetman To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Tanium and TIBCO CEO joins Sigma as the company scales adoption of its AI-first platform for autonomous IT operations

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Automate, an AI-first enterprise automation company, today announced it has appointed Dan Streetman to its Board of Directors.

Streetman brings decades of experience building, operating, and scaling enterprise technology companies. He most recently served as CEO of Tanium, a leading provider of endpoint management and security solutions, and previously served as CEO of TIBCO Software, a global enterprise software company. Throughout his career, Streetman has led technology organizations through periods of significant growth, transformation, and expanding enterprise adoption.

His appointment comes at an important moment as Sigma expands its footprint among large enterprises seeking new ways to automate, orchestrate, and manage increasingly complex IT environments.

As artificial intelligence reshapes enterprise technology, Sigma believes the next major shift will be from AI systems that primarily provide visibility, analysis, and recommendations to systems that can safely take action across complex infrastructure environments.

Sigma is building the intelligent, agentless automation layer for that transition.

The Sigma platform lets enterprise IT teams automate and orchestrate complex operational workflows across hybrid infrastructure without adding endpoint agents or requiring specialized automation expertise. By combining AI with no-code workflow orchestration, Sigma helps organizations move toward increasingly autonomous IT operations while maintaining the governance, control, and reliability large enterprises require.

“Dan has spent his career building and scaling enterprise technology companies at the highest level,” said Richard Shaaya, Founder and CEO of Sigma Automate.“As we continue to see adoption from increasingly large and complex organizations, his experience is incredibly relevant to the company we are becoming. I'm thrilled to have his perspective on the Board as we scale Sigma and pursue the opportunity to fundamentally change how enterprise IT operations are run.”

Streetman joins Sigma as the company continues to expand its enterprise footprint and invest in the technology, integrations, and operating capabilities required to support large-scale deployments.

"Sigma presents a uniquely compelling opportunity because it solves a critical challenge for modern enterprise IT: scaling AI and automation across increasingly complex environments,” said Streetman.“By combining a highly efficient agentless architecture with a sharp enterprise focus and powerful customer momentum, the company is perfectly positioned for its next phase of growth. I am thrilled to partner with Richard and the team to help capture this momentum."

Streetman's appointment reflects Sigma's continued evolution as the company scales its technology, customer base, and enterprise operating model.

About Sigma Automate

Sigma Automate is building the AI-first automation platform for autonomous IT operations. Sigma enables enterprise IT teams to automate complex infrastructure operations across hybrid cloud, virtualized, VDI, and on-premises environments through an agentless, no-code platform.

By making powerful automation accessible beyond specialized engineering teams, Sigma helps enterprises reduce manual work, improve operational resilience, accelerate security remediation, and manage increasingly complex infrastructure at scale.

For more information, visit sigma-automate.com.

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