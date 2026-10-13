Bizclik Opens Partnership Opportunities For The Industry Impact Summit 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 12 October 2026: BizClik has announced that partnership opportunities are now open for the Industry Impact Summit 2027, which will debut in New York on 20–21 April 2027 before its second edition in London on 7–8 September 2027.

The two-day summit will bring together senior-level executives across procurement, supply chain, sustainability and manufacturing, giving brands the chance to connect with thousands of industry decision-makers.

Uniting four of BizClik's core events – Sustainability LIVE, Procurement LIVE, Supply Chain LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE – the summit aims to welcome more than 2,500 attendees from across the global community.

The programme will explore the challenges and opportunities shaping these industries, covering topics from digital transformation and supply chain resilience to sustainable operations and strategic procurement.

Connecting brands with industry leaders

The Industry Impact Summit 2027 offers sponsors the opportunity to connect with senior decision-makers, strengthen brand visibility and position themselves at the forefront of industry innovation.

Through thought leadership opportunities, exhibition space, targeted networking and brand exposure, sponsors can showcase their solutions, engage with prospective customers and build valuable relationships across procurement, supply chain, manufacturing and sustainability.

Previous BizClik events have attracted senior executives from leading global organisations, including ABM, American Red Cross, Culligan, Fifth Third Bank, IBM, McDonald's, Morningstar, PepsiCo, United Airlines, WWF and Zurich Insurance.

Attendees have included Chief Sustainability Officers, Chief Procurement Officers, Supply Chain Directors, Vice Presidents of Sourcing and other senior leaders responsible for shaping business strategy and investment decisions.

Reflecting on their experience as a previous sponsor, Prenax commented:

“The event was one of the most valuable procurement-focused conferences we've attended. The quality of attendees was very strong, providing opportunities for meaningful conversations with procurement leaders who aligned closely with our target audience. We came away with valuable insights, quality connections and several promising follow-up opportunities. We look forward to attending future events.”

With four major industries coming together under one roof, the Industry Impact Summit 2027 presents an opportunity for sponsors to reach an influential audience, demonstrate their expertise and develop new commercial relationships.

Become part of the Industry Impact Summit 2027

With sponsorship now open, BizClik is inviting organisations to explore how they can put their brands at the centre of the conversations shaping the future of global industry.

From prominent brand placements and exhibition space to thought leadership and networking, sponsorship packages can support a range of commercial and marketing objectives.

To find out more about getting your brand in front of thousands of decision-makers, contact Beckie Jordan at ...

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, ...