Cyabra Establishes National Security Advisory Council Chaired By Michael Pompeo, Board Member And Former U.S. Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Council to support Cyabra's U.S. federal expansion and alignment with national security requirements for countering hostile information operations. New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered narrative intelligence company that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced the formation of its National Security Advisory Council (the“Advisory Council”). Chaired by Cyabra board member Michael R. Pompeo, the 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former Central Intelligence Agency Director, the Advisory Council brings together experienced global intelligence, defense, cyber operations, and venture leaders. The Advisory Council will provide strategic counsel to Cyabra's executive team as the Company expands its presence in United States and allied national security markets, advances federal procurement efforts, and addresses AI solutions to counter foreign influence operations, synthetic media threats, and cognitive domain warfare. The Advisory Council will serve in an advisory capacity and will not exercise management or board-level authority. The Advisory Council's formation builds on Cyabra's recent selection as an awardee on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Specialized Open-Source Intelligence Tools five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, and its inclusion in U.S. Special Operations Command's SOF RACER consortium for rapid capability fielding. Distinguished Advisory Council Membership

● Secretary Michael R. Pompeo (Chairperson): Serving as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State (2018–2021) and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2017–2018), Former Secretary Pompeo brings extraordinary diplomatic, geopolitical, and national security insight to steer Cyabra's strategic alignment with global defense priorities. ● Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mary F. O'Brien: Former Chief Information Officer for the Joint Staff (J6) and Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations for the U.S. Air Force. With 34 years of U.S. Air Force leadership, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) O'Brien oversaw global military intelligence enterprises, full spectrum cyber operations, and joint AI adoption initiatives. ● Yigal Unna: Former Director General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (2018–2022) and former Director of the Cyber and Signal Intelligence Operations Division at the Israel Security Agency. Spanning nearly 40 years of national security service, Mr. Unna is an internationally recognized expert in national-level cyber defense, critical infrastructure protection, and global threat intelligence. ● Stephen Rodriguez: Founder of One Defense and defense venture investor at DCVC, a multi-billion-dollar deep-tech venture firm. Mr. Rodriguez specializes in accelerating the transition of dual-use technologies into the defense industrial base and serves on the boards of leading national security technology companies.

As state actors and adversary networks increasingly leverage generative AI, deepfakes, and automated bot networks to target democratic institutions, critical infrastructure, and defense readiness, the Advisory Council will guide Cyabra in:

● National Security and Defense Expansion: Navigating public sector acquisition frameworks, international defense partnerships, and rapid capability deployment across U.S. and allied nations. ● Technology and AI Governance: Advising on technology priorities and AI governance to help align Cyabra's narrative intelligence capabilities with the operational requirements of U.S. and allied national security organizations. ● Dual-Use Market Integration: Aligning commercial enterprise capabilities with critical defense requirements across the national security ecosystem.

“Defense and intelligence teams need to understand when the information environment is being deliberately manipulated, how that activity is spreading, and what it means for their mission,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mary F. O'Brien.“Those insights must be clear enough to inform decisions. This Advisory Council brings an operational perspective to Cyabra's work, helping align its narrative intelligence capabilities with the practical requirements of U.S. and allied national security organizations.”

“Establishing our Advisory Council marks an important step for Cyabra,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyabra.“Information warfare and digital manipulation have become central battlegrounds for global security. Having leadership of this caliber-headed by Former Secretary Pompeo alongside General O'Brien, Yigal Unna, and Stephen Rodriguez-provides Cyabra with experienced strategic guidance as we scale our platform to help national security organizations, defense agencies, and critical institutions counter hostile information operations.”

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.



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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when discussing the anticipated benefits of the Advisory Council, its potential contributions to the Company's strategic initiatives, the Company's expansion into U.S. and allied national security markets, its ability to advance federal procurement opportunities, and the development and deployment of its AI-powered solutions to address foreign influence operations, synthetic media threats and other information security challenges. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.