Safespace Global Appoints Former Amazon, Google And Youtube Executive As Chief Operating Officer To Accelerate Next Phase Of AI-Powered Growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) (“SafeSpace Global” or the“Company”), a publicly traded, applied multimodal AI-powered physical safety and security technology company, today announced the appointment of Prashant“Shaun” Kancherla as Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategy to build a scalable, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence and safety technology platform.

Kancherla brings more than 12 years of senior operational leadership experience spanning some of the world's most recognized technology organizations, including Amazon, Google and YouTube. His career has focused on scaling global technology operations, deploying artificial intelligence to improve business performance, leading AI adoption programs to build AI-first cultures and building the operational infrastructure required to support large-scale commercial growth.

His appointment represents an important addition to SafeSpace Global's executive leadership team as the Company advances its strategy of delivering next-generation AI-powered safety solutions across K-12 education, senior living, healthcare, correctional facilities, and other critical environments.

A Proven Technology Leader with a Track Record of Delivering Results

Throughout his career, Kancherla has led global organizations and helped drive operational improvement through AI-powered automation and strategic execution. His professional accomplishments include:



Amazon/Twitch: Led global Trust & Safety and customer experience scaled operations, implementing AI-enabled initiatives with high quality outcomes reducing operating costs while improving efficiency and operational performance.

Google: Built and directed the Incubation & Innovation Labs, Program Management teams and led the AI machine-learning operations initiatives. YouTube: Led global operations and strategic programs from Innovation labs to Quality and Efficiency programs, helping drive operating expense reductions through automation, process improvements, and operational restructuring.



Building the Operational Foundation for the Next Generation of AI Safety Technology

As Chief Operating Officer, Kancherla will be responsible for strengthening SafeSpace Global's operational infrastructure, supporting commercial deployment, enhancing organizational execution, and helping scale the Company's expanding portfolio of AI-powered safety technologies.

His priorities are expected to include accelerating customer implementation, strengthening enterprise delivery capabilities, developing scalable operating systems, and integrating AI-driven automation across the organization.

SafeSpace Global believes the combination of its proprietary technology strategy, expanding commercial relationships, and experienced leadership will support its efforts to become a significant participant in the rapidly evolving intelligent safety and security marketplace.

CEO Commentary:“We are Building Something Much Bigger”

Scott M. Boruff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global commented:“Bringing Shaun into SafeSpace Global is exactly the kind of move that demonstrates where we intend to take this company. We are not simply building another security technology business. We are building an AI-powered platform designed to change how schools, senior living communities, healthcare facilities, and other critical environments protect people."

“Shaun has operated at a level that very few executives ever experience. He has helped manage large operating budgets for global teams and delivered efficiencies through artificial intelligence at some of the most sophisticated technology companies in the world.”

“We believe SafeSpace Global is entering an important new chapter, and bringing in leadership talent with experience at Amazon, Google, and YouTube sends a powerful message about our ambitions. We are assembling the people, technology, and operational capabilities that we believe are necessary to build a company with meaningful national reach.”

“Technology creates opportunity, but execution builds great companies. Shaun understands how to take sophisticated technology, build scalable operations around it, and deliver results. That's precisely the leadership we want as we work to accelerate SafeSpace Global's growth.”

Positioned for the Future of Intelligent Safety

SafeSpace Global is pursuing a strategy centered on bringing advanced artificial intelligence into real-world safety environments, transforming existing security infrastructure into intelligent systems capable of helping organizations identify threats, recognize critical events, and respond more effectively.

The addition of Kancherla further strengthens the Company's ability to execute across these markets while supporting the operational demands of an expanding customer base and growing technology ecosystem.

Boruff concluded:“We believe the future of safety is intelligent, proactive, and powered by artificial intelligence. Our goal is to position SafeSpace Global at the forefront of that transformation. Bringing a leader of Shaun's caliber into our organization is another important step towards that vision.”

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary, applied multimodal, AI-powered physical safety solutions in its mission to help save lives. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Company has its Tennessee AI Center of Excellence and regional office in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at SafeSpaceGlobal.ai.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Michael Hrynuik

SafeSpace Global Corporation

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Media Contact:

Nicole Beal

SafeSpace Global Corporation

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