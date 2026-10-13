Chegg, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018 or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
An audio replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2026 by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671 with Access ID 13763323. An audio archive of the call will also be available at .
About Chegg
Chegg is a learning and employability platform that helps students and lifelong learners build the skills, confidence, and career readiness to succeed from learning to earning, while helping businesses develop and upskill their workforce. Through AI-powered, personalized experiences, Chegg supports learners across academics, workplace readiness, professional upskilling, and language learning. By combining proprietary data, AI, and deep insight into how students learn and build their careers, Chegg remains committed to improving employability and creating better outcomes for learners and employers. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit .
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Source: Chegg
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