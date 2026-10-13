Foundation For Financial Planning Launches Enhanced CE-Eligible Training To Prepare CFP® Professionals For Pro Bono Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-hour interactive course equips financial planners to provide expert guidance to Americans facing growing financial strain

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) today launched its new Pro Bono Financial Planning Volunteer Training, a free, one-hour interactive course that prepares CFP® professionals to provide high-quality financial guidance to people in crisis or need. The course is approved for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by CFP Board and is available now.

The launch comes as more households slip into financial distress. According to the Financial Health Network's Financial Health Pulse® 2026 U.S. Trends Report, the share of U.S. households considered Financially Vulnerable rose from 15% in 2025 to 17% in 2026, matching the highest level recorded since 2018, while just 31% of households were considered Financially Healthy.

Developed in partnership with CeriFi, which donated its instructional design expertise and learning platform, and sponsored by Capital Group, the course focuses on aspects of pro bono service that may be less familiar to planners in their everyday practice.

"Millions of Americans are navigating financial stress and difficult decisions without access to the expert guidance that can help them find a path forward," said Jon Dauphiné, CEO of Foundation for Financial Planning. "The financial planning profession has an extraordinary opportunity to help close that gap. Expanding pro bono financial planning means making it easy for planners to get involved and ensuring they are prepared to serve clients well."

What the Training Covers

Designed for both new and experienced volunteers, the course includes:



Insight into pro bono clients' financial realities. Participants explore the financial constraints, systemic challenges, and acute financial stress that can shape clients' circumstances and decisions.

Relational and emotional intelligence. An emphasis on empathy, active listening, and judgment-free communication helps planners build trust and meet clients where they are.

Interactive, risk-free practice. Realistic scenarios give planners an opportunity to navigate complex situations and exercise judgment before working directly with pro bono clients.

Practical strategies and resources. Updated content offers communication approaches, best practices, and tools for both new and seasoned volunteers. CFP® CE credit and other benefits. The free training is approved by CFP Board for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit per two-year reporting period. CFP® professionals who completed FFP's previous training are encouraged to take this all-new course. Completers may also qualify for FFP's errors and omissions (E&O) insurance when volunteering through ProBonoPlannerMatch.Org or an FFP grantee partner.

Built Through Collaboration Across the Profession

The course draws on academic curriculum expertise and real-world input from FFP's new Pro Bono Ambassadors, a group of experienced volunteer CFP® professionals and leaders from CFP Board, the Financial Planning Association (FPA) and the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

"FFP knows pro bono. We know how adults learn," said Mary Kay Svedberg, Ph.D., EVP of Content and Learning at CeriFi. "Together, we rebuilt this course on the same platform that prepares thousands of financial professionals for their credentials, so every planner who finishes it is ready to serve a pro bono client with confidence."

"I'd encourage every CFP® professional to set aside an hour to take this training," said Daria Victorov, CFP®, Partner and Financial Advisor at Abacus Wealth Partners and a member of FFP's Pro Bono Ambassadors. "Even experienced planners will be surprised by how much they learn in a short amount of time. The skills and strategies covered here can make you a better advisor not just to pro bono clients, but anytime you're working with someone going through a difficult time in their life."

The enhanced course is part of FFP's broader investment in making high-quality pro bono service more accessible and effective across the profession. That investment also includes the FFP Webinar Series; ongoing research on the value and impact of pro bono service for advisors and clients; and Serving with Purpose, a curriculum for CFP Board Registered Programs interested in incorporating pro bono financial planning into the education of future professionals. Together, these initiatives aim to lower barriers to service and equip more CFP® professionals to make pro bono a meaningful part of their practice.

CFP® professionals interested in putting their skills into practice can find pro bono opportunities through FFP's volunteer matching platform,

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation's leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors, and more. Over 30 years, FFP has provided nearly $11 million in grants to support pro bono programs; mobilized more than 30,000 financial planners; and reached hundreds of thousands of people in need with free financial guidance. Learn more at FFPprobono.org.

About CeriFi

CeriFi is a leading professional education and workforce training partner for organizations and professionals across financial services, accounting, and legal. Through a curated portfolio of trusted brands, CeriFi delivers licensing, certification, and continuing education solutions that support learners at every stage of their careers, from exam preparation through ongoing professional development. Founded in 2017, CeriFi partners with financial institutions, firms, associations, and universities to build skilled, compliant, and confident workforces. For more information, visit cerifi.com.

CONTACT: Kelsey Woodbridge Ficomm Partners...