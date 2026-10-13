Franklin Sports will supply flag football belts, footballs, and related equipment to support the continued growth of the NIRSA Club Flag League, the first national collegiate women's club flag football league developed in partnership with the NFL.

NIRSA Club Flag League Names Franklin Sports Preferred Equipment Provider in Landmark Five Year Agreement

CORVALLIS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NIRSA ( ) Club Flag League today announced a five year partnership with Franklin Sports ( ). naming the sporting goods company the league's Preferred Equipment Provider.As part of the agreement, Franklin Sports will supply flag football belts, footballs, and related equipment to support the continued growth of the NIRSA Club Flag League, the first national collegiate women's club flag football league developed in partnership with the NFL. The partnership ensures new member programs entering the league will have access to high quality equipment as the sport continues its rapid expansion across college campuses nationwide.Founded in 1946, Franklin Sports is one of the most recognized names in youth, amateur and professional sports equipment and has been a proud supplier of NFL FLAG equipment since 2019."This partnership represents a significant step forward as we continue building the future of collegiate women's flag football," said Emily Hughes, Senior Director of Business Strategy & Partnerships for NIRSA. "Franklin Sports has been instrumental in the growth of flag football at every level, and we're excited to align with a company that shares our vision for expanding opportunities for female athletes across the country."The agreement marks the first partnership between Franklin Sports and the NIRSA Club Flag League. While the arrangement is non-exclusive, Franklin Sports will be recognized as the league's Preferred Equipment Provider and will play a key role in supporting new programs entering competition throughout the agreement's term.“This is exactly the kind of partnership our team at Franklin takes tremendous pride in - one that goes beyond the product and creates access, drives participation, and helps build the sport for the long term across every level of play,” said Chris Rodday, Head of Brand Partnerships.“The NIRSA Club Flag League is creating an important new pathway for female athletes at the collegiate level, and we're proud to help give these programs the equipment and support they need to grow.”The NIRSA Club Flag League is scheduled to launch competition in January 2027 and already features commitments from 80+ colleges and universities across the country so far, including Indiana, Florida, Florida State, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, Arizona State, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC. Additional institutions are expected to be announced in the coming months.The inaugural season will culminate with a national championship event in spring 2027, bringing together the nation's top collegiate women's club flag football programs as the sport continues its march toward broader collegiate recognition and inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.Additional details regarding schedules, championship location, and broadcast opportunities will be announced shortly. Schools with clubs eligible to compete in the 2027 NIRSA Club Flag season should visit to learn more and register.About NIRSA:NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing recreation, sport, and wellbeing in higher education. Since its founding in 1950, NIRSA has supported the learning and growth of college students by fostering inclusive communities and promoting lifelong habits of wellbeing through campus recreation.About Franklin Sports:Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Leading sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. The company has been proud supplier of NFL FLAG equipment since 2019 and an Officially Licensed Partner of the National Football League. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, USA Pickleball, Franklin US Open Pickleball Championships, Women's National Basketball Association, National Women's Soccer League, Hasbro and many others. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better. For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit or follow Franklin on Instagram @franklinsports, @franklinsportseqp, and @franklinpickleball, Facebook, and X @franklinsports.

Jake Duhaime

NIRSA

+1 617-285-8087

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NIRSA Club Flag League Names Franklin Sports Preferred Equipment Provider in Landmark Five Year Agreement News Provided By NIRSA October 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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