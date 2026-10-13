Hyax Chatgpt Mentions Case Study

Hyax AI Agents Manager Your Site and Marketing

Hyax Creators Offering Subscription Plans

The $29-per-month platform runs content, support and research AI agents on a schedule, with a person approving results before they go live.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A software website that moved to Hyax a year ago is now mentioned in ChatGPT answers between 2,000 and 3,000 times a month, according to a case study the company published alongside the AI agents in its content management system.

The site belongs to Blitz Rocket, a contest and referral software company that operates separately from Hyax and shares a co-founder with it. Hyax reports that the additional visibility has added about $800 in monthly recurring revenue each month.

Hyax is a content management system that also handles email, payments, memberships, community and customer support. The agents work inside that system. A content agent researches topics and drafts search-ready posts. A support agent drafts replies to customers from the site's own help content. A research agent looks for keyword and audience opportunities.

Agents can run on a schedule, start from an event such as a new post, or connect to outside tools through the Model Context Protocol. Results are held for review before they are published.

"The reason this works is that the agents can see everything in one place," said Jack Paxton, co-founder of Hyax. "When the blog, the email list and the sales data live in ten different apps, an AI agent has nothing to work from. Put them in one system and it can tell what is working and write the next piece."

The company positions the product for creators and small online businesses that currently pay for separate website, email, course, community and help desk tools. Hyax estimates that a typical set of those tools costs $1,149 per month. Its own pricing starts at $29 per month, with no platform fee on sales beyond payment processor charges and free migration from other platforms.

Analytics in the platform are first-party, so site owners can see revenue, signups and orders for each piece of content without third-party cookies.

About Hyax

Hyax is a content management system for creators and online businesses that combines publishing, email marketing, payments and community with built-in AI agents.

Jack Paxton

Hyax

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Hyax Adds AI Agents to Its CMS as Case Study Shows 2,473 Monthly ChatGPT Mentions for One SaaS Site News Provided By Top Growth Marketing INC October 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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