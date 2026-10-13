Splashark Helps Everyday Creators Earn From Live Shows With Tickets, Pay-Per-View And Tips

Go live, sell tickets and get tipped on SplashArk

Creators set up free or paid live streams in seconds

Share posts, go live or add a product or service from one menu

Built by a former music label CEO, the free app lets creators sell tickets, run pay-per-view shows, take tips and sell merch and bookings in one place.

- Marvin Mvondo, Founder & CEO, SplashArk

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SplashArk, Inc., a technology company based in Katy, Texas, today highlighted the creator tools in its free app, which let musicians, comedians, teachers, fitness coaches and other everyday creators earn directly from their audience through ticketed live shows, pay-per-view and tips.

Most creators do not have a label, an agent or a big following. They stream on one platform, sell merchandise on another, take bookings by direct message and chase payments by text. SplashArk puts those pieces in one app.

"You shouldn't have to be a giant to make a living from your talent," said Marvin Mvondo, founder and CEO of SplashArk. "I watched talented people pay middlemen for the right to get paid. SplashArk gives them the tools to go live, sell and get paid on their own terms."

Built by someone who has run the shows

Mvondo spent more than 10 years as CEO of Blu Nation, a record label and entertainment company distributed through Roc Nation Distro. He produced Afrobeats and Afropop artists and organized festivals, concerts and events with acts including Rema, Davido and Mr P of P-Square across the United States, England and Africa.

What creators can do on SplashArk

Go live and earn: Creators sell tickets to live shows, run pay-per-view streams and receive tips from viewers.

Sell products: A built-in storefront sells merchandise, physical products and digital products, locally or worldwide.

Take bookings: Lessons, coaching sessions, performances and appearances can be booked on the creator's own calendar with a deposit, in person or by video call.

Get paid safely: Fans pay by card through Stripe or by mobile money through PawaPay, and payments are held until delivery, with disputes reviewed by people.

WINTA AI assistant: A built-in assistant helps creators price their offers and answers fan questions around the clock.

Because SplashArk works in English and French in more than 30 countries, creators can reach fans at home and across the diaspora from the same account.

SplashArk is free on Google Play, the App Store and the web at splashark.

About SplashArk

SplashArk, Inc. is a technology company founded in 2023 and based in Katy, Texas. SplashArk is a free app (Android, iOS and web) where small sellers, service providers and creators sell products, take bookings, go live and get paid by card or mobile money, with payments held until delivery. It is available in English and French in more than 30 countries. Learn more at splashark.

Marvin Mvondo

SplashArk Inc

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SplashArk Helps Everyday Creators Earn From Live Shows With Tickets, Pay-Per-View and Tips News Provided By SplashArk Inc October 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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