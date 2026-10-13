CRISP & GREEN TO ACQUIRE 33 RESTAURANTS FROM COORS FAMILY's SALAD COLLECTIVE, SETTING STAGE FOR 100-UNIT MILESTONE

Crisp & Green Menu Items

Acquisition of MAD Greens and Snappy Salads locations, positions wellness-powered restaurant brand to hit 100 restaurants without institutional capital

- Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:

Lily Phillips, CRISP & GREEN

612-643-9276

...

CRISP & GREEN, the nationally expanding, health-conscious fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced an agreement to acquire 33 MAD Greens and Snappy Salads locations from the Coors family's Salad Collective brand umbrella. The transaction marks a significant milestone in CRISP & GREEN's growth strategy, with plans to transition the acquired restaurants to the CRISP & GREEN brand over time.

Combined with previously scheduled restaurant openings, the transaction positions CRISP & GREEN to reach 100 locations by the end of 2026, just 10 years after opening its first restaurant in Minnesota. The milestone reflects a decade of expansion through corporate development, franchising and investment from friends and family, without institutional capital.

As part of the transaction, the Coors family will now become a strategic minority partner in CRISP & GREEN, bringing together two organizations with a shared vision for the future of health-conscious dining.

"We've spent the last decade proving that you can build a nationally recognized restaurant brand with a disciplined approach to growth, exceptional franchise partners and people who believe in what you're building," said Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN. "Reaching 100 restaurants is a tremendous milestone, but what's even more meaningful is how we've gotten here. We've built this business without institutional capital, and this transaction represents an exciting next chapter in our story."

Since its founding in 2016, CRISP & GREEN has taken a different approach to expansion that challenges the traditional geographic playbook for emerging restaurant brands. Rather than concentrating its footprint in major coastal markets, the company has prioritized communities throughout the Midwest and central United States, introducing its chef-crafted menu and wellness-focused brand experience to markets where demand for convenient, health-conscious dining continues to grow.

“Consumers everywhere are looking for food that fits the way they want to live, and that demand isn't limited to New York, Los Angeles or other major coastal cities,” Smiley said.“We've built our business by recognizing the opportunity in communities across the middle of the country, where guests want fresh, convenient food and a wellness community that accompanies it.”

The transaction represents an opportunity to accelerate that strategy by introducing CRISP & GREEN to new markets like Phoenix and Austin and further expanding the brand's presence in Denver and Dallas. The company intends to transition the acquired restaurants to the CRISP & GREEN banner, creating a more unified national footprint while continuing to invest in its growing network of restaurants and franchise partners.

“Bringing MAD Greens and Snappy Salads together with CRISP & GREEN is a natural continuation of our strategy at Salad Collective,” said Darden Coors, Chairman of Salad Collective.“We're excited to partner with CRISP & GREEN and are confident in our shared vision. They bring together the right brand, seasoned leadership, and passionate franchise partners to execute the next phase of that vision.”

Looking ahead, CRISP & GREEN plans to continue expanding through new restaurant development, strategic franchise partnerships and the integration of its newly acquired locations. With the addition of the Coors family as a strategic minority partner, the company enters its next decade with an expanded national footprint and a continued focus on making health-conscious dining more accessible to communities across the country.

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Founded in 2016, CRISP & GREEN is a wellness-powered restaurant brand on a mission to help people“Power Better Days” by making it easier to eat, move and live well. The brand serves a fresh, made-from-scratch menu of wraps, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more, offering high-quality food designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and routines. Beyond the menu, CRISP & GREEN brings its wellness mission to life through community events, fitness programming and inviting restaurant spaces that encourage connection. For more information, visit .

Lily Phillips

CRISP & GREEN

+1 612-643-9276

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CRISP & GREEN TO ACQUIRE 33 RESTAURANTS FROM COORS FAMILY'S SALAD COLLECTIVE, SETTING STAGE FOR 100-UNIT MILESTONE News Provided By Vane & Company October 13, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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