DSS Announces Promotion Of Meggie Soliman To Vice President, Federal Product Operations

Health IT Leader to Oversee Federal Product Operations and Help Advance Strategic Priorities Supporting Veteran Care

- Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS. NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DSS, Inc., a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public health care organizations, today announced the promotion of Meggie Soliman to vice president, federal product operations.In her new role, Soliman will oversee federal product operations at DSS, helping align product teams with strategic business objectives while strengthening the processes, operational discipline and program management needed to deliver high-quality solutions and services to federal customers.She will also bring the innovation focused approach of her previous role more broadly across federal product operations, helping teams identify emerging opportunities and translate new ideas and technologies into solutions that support the evolving needs of VA and other federal health care customers.“Meggie has consistently brought together innovation, strategy and a deep understanding of the federal health care mission,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS.“In this expanded role, she will bring that perspective across our federal product organization, helping teams turn new ideas into practical solutions while ensuring we continue delivering on our commitments to customers and the Veterans they serve.”Building on a Career of Health IT InnovationSoliman brings nearly two decades of experience spanning biomedical informatics, clinical research, pharmaceuticals, and health care technology. She joined DSS more than a decade ago and most recently served as director of strategic innovation, where she helped shape the company's long term innovation strategy and identify emerging technologies and approaches that could improve health care delivery.Her work has included advancing DSS initiatives involving artificial intelligence, low code and no code technologies and cloud-based innovation, as well as helping the company explore new approaches to improving the provider and Veteran experience.“Throughout my career at DSS, I've had the opportunity to see how thoughtful innovation can make a meaningful difference for the clinicians and Veterans our technology supports,” said Soliman.“I'm excited to bring that perspective to this new role and work across our federal product teams to strengthen how we operate, execute and deliver for our customers.”Soliman was recognized with the 2024 GOVTECH CONNECTS IGNITE Powerful Women Igniting Digital Transformation Award for her leadership and contributions to digital transformation.She is also a TEDx speaker and has been active in South Florida technology and health care organizations, including serving in leadership roles supporting the region's health care and life sciences community.Soliman holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and is a Certified Blockchain Expert.About DSS, Inc.Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to supporting VA in its journey to become a High Reliability Organization and delivering quality care for Veterans by addressing top initiatives, adapting to changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit DSSInc.

Matthew Langan

L&R Communications

+1 202-262-3340

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DSS Announces Promotion of Meggie Soliman to Vice President, Federal Product Operations News Provided By L&R Communications October 13, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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