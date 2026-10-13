HIP Video Promo Presents: Christopher Wyze & The Tellers Premiere New Video Tired Of Your Low Down Ways On Music-News

Christopher Wyze & The Tellers Unveil New Single“Tired of Your Low Down Ways” From Naptown Blues

IN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indianapolis-based Christopher Wyze & The Tellers return to the music of Leroy Carr and Scrapper Blackwell with“Tired of Your Low Down Ways,” the third single from the band's new album, Naptown Blues. The project grew out of Christopher Wyze's fascination with the two Indianapolis blues musicians and his belief that their music and story deserve far more recognition.

Carr and Blackwell made nearly 200 recordings together during an eight-year run from 1928 to 1935, becoming important figures in the development of urban blues. Their work has become a central thread through Wyze's recent music, including the band's recording of“I'm Going Back to Tennessee” and the album's Indianapolis-centric title track,“Naptown Blues.” Along the way, Wyze has continued researching their history, uncovering new information surrounding their first meeting and following leads involving telegrams that once belonged to Carr.

Written by Leroy Carr,“Tired of Your Low Down Ways” captures the moment when disappointment finally turns into departure. The narrator has had enough of being mistreated, abandoned and taken advantage of, returning again and again to one conclusion:“when I leave you baby / I'm going away to stay.”

As the verses continue, the grievances pile up. He has been left alone through the night, declares“I'm through with you,” watches his money disappear and finally reaches the point where staying is no longer an option. By the song's closing stretch, the decision becomes action: he is ready to pack up and head further down the road.

The accompanying lyric video follows the song's story, tracing a relationship that has reached its breaking point and the decision to walk away finally. As the tension builds, the visuals move from conflict and resignation to packing up, leaving and heading down the road.

“Tired of Your Low Down Ways” adds another chapter to Naptown Blues and Christopher Wyze & The Tellers' celebration of Carr and Blackwell's music. At its center is Carr's plainspoken writing: a breakup song driven by anger, weariness and the certainty that this time, he is leaving for good.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Christopher Wyze & The Tellers premiere new video "Tired Of Your Low Down Ways" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo October 13, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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