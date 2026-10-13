Towner Communication Systems Introduces Everblu 2.0 Cloud Voice Platform

TCS guides businesses through evolving voice communication options and transition planning.

TCS invites existing Everblu customers to review their communication needs and discuss options for moving to the newer platform.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Towner Communication Systems (TCS), a Jefferson City-based provider of business communications and technology, is introducing Everblu 2.0 as the next step in its cloud voice offering. The company is inviting businesses using earlier Everblu configurations to review their current phone environment and discuss an appropriate path forward.Everblu has given businesses an alternative to traditional on-site phone systems. TCS's Everblu website describes a cloud-based business phone offering with voice and collaboration capabilities. It also provides how-to resources for physical phones, a mobile application and a web application associated with the existing Everblu environment.The introduction of Everblu 2.0 gives TCS and its customers a reason to revisit how they use business voice communications. A company that added employees, changed locations or adopted more flexible work arrangements since its original phone setup may have different requirements today. Reviewing call flows, users, devices and support needs can help identify the questions that matter before making a platform decision.TCS is approaching conversations with existing Everblu customers as an assessment of business needs rather than assuming every organization should make the same change at the same time. Topics may include how calls reach staff, what tools employees use away from the office and how a potential transition would affect established workflows.Before planning a move, customers can review the features they use today and ask TCS about the newer platform's capabilities, equipment compatibility and transition timing. The answers may depend on each organization's existing phone environment and requirements.Businesses evaluating cloud voice for the first time can likewise discuss their phone requirements with TCS. The company offers cloud phone systems, on-premise systems and VoIP options, and works with organizations to identify a suitable communications approach.Existing Everblu customers with questions about Everblu 2.0 or their current setup can contact TCS for information about the available options. Background on the existing Everblu cloud communications offering is available at .About TCSTowner Communication Systems (TCS) is a business technology and communication solutions provider based in Jefferson City, Missouri. The company provides business phone and VoIP solutions, managed IT services, cybersecurity support, networking and Microsoft 365 solutions to organizations in Central Missouri and beyond. Website: .

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Towner Communication Systems Introduces Everblu 2.0 Cloud Voice Platform News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 13, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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