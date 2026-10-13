Digital Auxilius Exhibits At SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit's 20Th Anniversary As Premier Plus Sponsor

Digital Auxilius SCRS 2026

DAX will showcase its clinical research solutions for branding, recruitment, and trial automation at SCRS 2026 in Orlando.

FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Auxilius (DAX) will be exhibiting at Booth 301 at this year's Global Site Solutions Summit, hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS).

The Global Site Solutions Summit, taking place October 15–18, 2026 at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida, marks its 20th Anniversary this year. The event brings together clinical research sites, site networks, site management organizations (SMOs), CROs, and the sponsors and vendors who serve them, for one of the industry's largest gatherings focused on site sustainability, sponsor-site collaboration, and trial operations.

At Booth 301, DAX is presenting itself as a full-stack partner for clinical research sites, covering branding and visibility, patient recruitment, and the operational automation that keeps trials and sites from stalling on the processes behind the scenes. "Sites don't need five different vendors to grow, they need one partner who understands branding, recruitment, and the operational work standing between a good trial and a stalled one. That's what we've spent years building at DAX," said Muhammad Faaiz Hussain, CEO of Digital Auxilius.

After years of working alongside clinical research sites and networks, DAX kept seeing the same gaps slow trials down: patient databases that never get rescored against new protocols, feasibility responses that take days instead of minutes, and paperwork that pulls staff away from the sites and patients they're meant to serve.

That's what led DAX to expand its existing software ecosystem, building new tools aimed squarely at those pressure points. Today, the stack scores a site's existing patient database against new protocol criteria and feeds qualified candidates straight into Calendax for outreach. It drafts complete responses to sponsor feasibility questionnaires in minutes rather than hours, generates eSource data capture forms and visit schedules directly from an activated protocol, and tracks a study's pre-activation feasibility and regulatory startup work in one place. DAX is now extending that same approach to sponsor and CRO relationship management, physician referral tracking, recruitment marketing, regulatory filing support, supply tracking, and a unified real-time dashboard for site leadership.

About Digital Auxilius

Digital Auxilius is a Michigan-based digital partner dedicated to helping clinical research organizations grow with purpose. Through branding, patient recruitment, and operational automation, DAX equips research sites and sponsors with what they need to build visibility, fill enrollment faster, and close the operational gaps that otherwise slow trials down, all delivered through a growing ecosystem of proprietary tools built for the clinical research industry.

For more information visit our website:

Muhammad Faaiz Husain

Digital Auxilius

+1 248-346-4854

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Digital Auxilius Exhibits at SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit's 20th Anniversary as Premier Plus Sponsor News Provided By Digital Auxilius October 13, 2026, 13:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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