NAVEX Introduces AI-Assisted Investigations To Streamline Case Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New capabilities help investigators identify, organize and validate case evidence while keeping human judgment at the center.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced new AI-Assisted Investigations capabilities in NAVEX One Whistleblowing & Incident Management, designed to reduce the manual effort involved in investigations and help teams move through cases more efficiently. This new functionality gives investigators more time to focus on analysis, judgment and next steps rather than piecing together information by hand.

At the center of AI-Assisted Investigations is Case Documentation, which uses AI to identify facts related to specific cases, and organize them against an approved evidence taxonomy and applicable issue types. It can then bring those findings into a consolidated case narrative for investigator review. Investigators can change or reclassify evidence, while providing a clear audit trail that connects AI-assisted findings to the information or attachment behind them.

“We're excited to introduce AI-Assisted Investigations because it brings AI into one of the most important and time-intensive parts of compliance work,” said Raj Sethuraman, President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at NAVEX.“Investigators can use AI to surface important facts, understand where those facts came from and review them in context, while keeping human judgment at the center of every decision. That is the kind of practical, responsible AI we want to bring to risk and compliance teams.”

AI-Assisted Investigations includes:

Key fact extraction: Finds relevant information in case details, attachments, notes and follow-up communications.

Evidence classification: Maps findings to an approved evidence taxonomy.

Issue type classification: Associates findings with the issue types relevant to the investigation.

Consolidated case findings: Pulls identified findings into a narrative that investigators can review as they develop the case record.

Investigator review and reclassification: Allows investigators to validate findings and change how they are categorized.

Source traceability: Links findings back to the case information or attachment that supports them.

The result is a clearer record of the evidence considered during an investigation.

New Code of Conduct Training Focuses on Everyday Decisions

NAVEX is also releasing Ethics and Code of Conduct: 9th Edition, with 30 modules organizations can combine based on employee roles, workplace risks and training priorities. A Code of Conduct can define expectations, but employees still have to apply those expectations when a situation is unclear. The new edition uses workplace scenarios and decision-based questions to give employees practice recognizing risk and choosing how to respond.

Organizations can create different course configurations for different employee populations rather than assigning the same material to everyone. Adaptive test-out functionality allows learners who demonstrate knowledge to move to a module summary, while employees who need additional instruction continue through the full module.

The new AI-Assisted Investigations capabilities build on NAVEX's broader work to apply AI where it can give risk and compliance teams useful context while preserving transparency and human oversight.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Scott Levesque

NAVEX

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NAVEX Introduces AI-Assisted Investigations to Streamline Case Management News Provided By NAVEX October 13, 2026, 13:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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