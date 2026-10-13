Online LLC formation and registered agent services connect AI business research with a straightforward startup process that customers can begin in minutes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swyft Filings, a provider of online business formation and registered agent services, today announced significant growth in customers using ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity and other large language models (LLMs) to research how to start an LLC and move forward with forming their businesses and hiring a registered agent.The announcement comes amid substantial business formation activity nationwide. The U.S. Census Bureau reported 531,728 seasonally adjusted business applications in August 2026. Separately, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy reported in February 2026 that the United States has approximately 36.2 million small businesses, representing 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employing 62.3 million people.The company's results reflect a growing role for conversational AI in the customer journey, from initial questions about LLC formation to selecting a filing service and appointing a registered agent.Swyft Filings helps entrepreneurs turn that research into practical next steps through an online process designed to make it easy to get started in minutes. Customers can provide business information, select formation services and request registered agent services without having to navigate the filing process alone. Getting started refers to beginning the application process; state filing review and approval timelines vary.“Entrepreneurs want a clear path from a business idea to the steps required to make it official,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO at Swyft Filings.“Whether they begin with a question in ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity, our role is to make the next steps straightforward - helping them start their LLC, hire a registered agent and understand what happens next.”Connecting AI-assisted research with LLC formationThe growth announcement follows Swyft Filings' March 2026 launch of its OpenAI application, which the company announced as a way for entrepreneurs to initiate business formation tasks directly inside ChatGPT. The launch extended access to Swyft Filings' filing services through a conversational interface.According to the company's published application guide, customers can start LLC or corporation formation, ask state-specific questions about filing requirements and timelines, and obtain help with registered agent selection through the ChatGPT experience. These capabilities connect natural-language questions with Swyft Filings' business formation services and specialist support.Customers researching LLC formation through Gemini, Perplexity and other AI assistants can also move from their research to Swyft Filings' online services. This broader AI-assisted customer journey is distinct from the company's announced application within ChatGPT.A straightforward process backed by customer supportSwyft Filings' approach combines online access with support from business formation specialists. Entrepreneurs can use its services to prepare and submit LLC formation documents and arrange registered agent services, with support available as questions arise. The company offers business formation and registered agent services across all 50 states.Swyft Filings is a highly rated companyA registered agent receives service of process and designated official correspondence on behalf of a business. By making registered agent selection part of the startup process, Swyft Filings helps customers address an important formation requirement alongside their LLC filing.Customer feedback provides another point of reference for entrepreneurs evaluating an online LLC formation service. As of October 13, 2026, Swyft Filings' Trustpilot profile displayed a 4.6-out-of-5 TrustScore based on 8,014 reviews. The company's reviews page also reported a 4.7-out-of-5 Google rating based on more than 3,000 reviews.Reviews published on those pages include positive feedback about clear explanations, helpful representatives and an easy-to-use customer experience-qualities that support the company's emphasis on simplifying business formation.For information about online LLC formation, registered agent services and Swyft Filings' ChatGPT application, visit .About Swyft Filings:Swyft Filings is a leading provider of business formation, registered agent, and compliance management services, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States. Since 2015, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses launch and grow by offering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions for LLC formation, incorporation, registered agent services, and ongoing business compliance. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to simplifying the complex world of business filings, Swyft Filings continues to be a trusted partner for startups and established companies alike. Learn more at .

Jeff Mosler

360 Legal

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Swyft Filings Reports Significant Growth as Entrepreneurs Use ChatGPT and Gemini to Start LLCs and Hire Registered Agent News Provided By 360 Legal October 13, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Retail, Technology



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