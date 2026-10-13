Global Cybersecurity Leader Michael H. Lashlee Joins Bloo To Strengthen Enterprise AI Security

Michael H. Lashlee, Chief Security Officer at Mastercard and former U.S. Secret Service leader, join's as an Advisory Board Member at Bloo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, INDIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bloo today announced that Michael H. Lashlee, Chief Security Officer at Mastercard, has joined the company's Advisory Board. Lashlee will advise Bloo's leadership on enterprise security strategy, the requirements of large and regulated organizations, and global expansion as the company builds telemetry infrastructure for security, operations and AI.

Lashlee brings experience from some of the most demanding security environments in the world. As Chief Security Officer at Mastercard, he leads the company's global security organization and is responsible for areas including security threat and response management, security architecture and engineering, corporate security, cryptographic key management, business continuity, disaster recovery and emergency management. He is also a member of Mastercard's Management Committee.

Before joining Mastercard in 2016, Lashlee spent 25 years with the U.S. Secret Service. He served as a special agent and supervisor on the protective details of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and supervised the Counter Assault Team. His later roles included leading the Secret Service's Forensic Services Division and Technical Security Division.

His experience spans cyber investigations, physical and digital security, crisis response, resilience and the protection of critical systems. He also serves on the board of the Global Cyber Alliance and the advisory board of the European Cyber Crime and Fraud Investigators.

Shomiron Das Gupta, Founder and CEO of Bloo, said: "Michael has spent his career at the intersection of security, resilience and some of the most complex enterprise environments in the world. His experience gives him a unique perspective on the enormous volumes of telemetry large organisations generate every day, and the challenge of turning that data into timely, useful intelligence.

At Bloo, we believe telemetry should no longer be treated as a growing operational burden. With the right data foundation and AI, it can become one of the richest sources of intelligence available to an enterprise. Michael understands both the scale of that opportunity and what it takes to make technology work in environments where trust, resilience and precision matter. I am delighted to have his guidance as we build toward that future."

Michael H. Lashlee, Advisory Board Member at Bloo, said: "Large enterprises generate an enormous amount of security and operational data. The challenge is turning that data into the context needed to understand what is happening and make the right decision quickly."

"As AI becomes a greater part of security and IT operations, the completeness and quality of that underlying telemetry will become even more important. Bloo is taking an interesting approach to this problem by making enterprise telemetry more accessible and useful for investigation and decision-making. I look forward to working with Shomiron and the team as they continue to develop the platform and expand globally."

The appointment comes as enterprises are beginning to rethink the role of telemetry in security and IT operations. For years, large volumes of logs and machine data have largely been treated as an operational cost, with organizations often filtering, sampling or shortening retention to manage infrastructure and licensing expenses.

AI is changing what can be done with that data. Security and operations teams can increasingly use AI to investigate incidents, search across systems, test hypotheses and connect activity across longer periods of time. But those systems can only reason over the evidence available to them. Data that was never collected or was discarded cannot be reconstructed later.

Bloo is perfecting it's enterprise telemetry Datafabric designed to give organizations long-term access to high-fidelity telemetry across security, infrastructure, applications, networks, endpoints and identity systems. On top of this foundation, SynthAI turns telemetry generated across the enterprise into instant reasoning, helping teams investigate, understand and act on what is happening across their technology environment. Together, the Datafabric and SynthAI form the foundation for what Bloo describes as Enterprise AI, or the Enterprise Brain, where AI can reason across the digital activity of the business using complete, trusted telemetry as context.

Lashlee's appointment strengthens Bloo's enterprise security expertise as the company expands its work with large organizations and develops the telemetry foundation required for increasingly AI-driven security and operations.

Website:

Kalpesh Jagtap

Bloo

+91 98675 26048

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Cybersecurity Leader Michael H. Lashlee Joins Bloo to Strengthen Enterprise AI Security News Provided By Bloo October 13, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.