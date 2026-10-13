'Want To Strengthen BJP In Tamil Nadu': L. Murugan Seeks To Quit As Union Minister And Rajya Sabha Member

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his ministerial post and let him quit his Rajya Sabha membership to dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Murugan said that he wanted to return to grassroots politics and work alongside party workers across Tamil Nadu.

Referring to PM Modi's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, he said the public affection and enthusiasm he witnessed had reinforced his conviction that the BJP could achieve more in the state. He pledged to devote his time and energy to preparing the party for the next parliamentary elections.

"Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," Murugan wrote in the letter, shared on his X handle.“Nation First. Party Next. Self Last,” he added, reiterating what he described in his letter as the guiding principle of his political journey spanning nearly three decades in the ABVP and BJP.

Murugan said he intended to visit every village and street, meet people and help expand the party's presence throughout the state. He expressed a desire to take Modi's message of inclusive development to every person and encourage families to participate in building a developed India.

Describing his service in the Union government as the greatest honour of his life, Murugan recalled his humble beginnings as the son of daily wage labourers. His parents, who also worked as cattle grazers, continued to lead a simple life in Konur village, he wrote.

He credited PM Modi's leadership and the BJP's recognition of grassroots workers with opportunities to serve as vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, become a Rajya Sabha member twice, and join the Union Council of Ministers.

Murugan thanked Modi for the trust placed in him during five years in government and sought his blessings to continue serving people through organisational work. He said everything he had received from the party had deepened his sense of responsibility and strengthened his determination to work among people and party workers.