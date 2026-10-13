Congress Seeks Audit Of Rs 948 Crore Paid For 108 Ambulance Services

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 13 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday demanded an independent audit on around Rs 948 crore paid to the operator of 108 ambulance and Janani Express services, alleging irregularities in kilometre-based billing, vehicle registration and compliance with contractual obligations.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, state Congress Media Department Chairman Mukesh Nayak, said a complaint filed by the party's RTI Department President Puneet Tandon with an affidavit, had led the Lokayukta's office to seek a factual report from the Madhya Pradesh government.

"The Lokayukta has asked the Principal Secretary of the Public Health and Medical Education Department and the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) to submit the report by November 25, according to documents cited by the Congress," Nayak said addressing the press.

The complaint alleges that Jai Ambe Emergency Service received approximately Rs 948 crore under the contract up to 2024. The Congress has sought scrutiny of the payments, bills, contractual conditions and tax compliance.

“The public has the right to know how money allocated for emergency healthcare services has been spent. The entire system must be transparent, and accountability must be fixed wherever irregularities are established,” Nayak said.

A key concern raised in the complaint relates to ambulance records from Dindori and Shahdol districts, which allegedly lack details such as patients' names, mobile numbers and callers' identities, while recording the kilometres travelled.

As payments are linked to the distance covered, the party has sought verification of ambulance logbooks, GPS records, patient journeys and bills to establish the basis for the kilometre claims.

The complaint also refers to ambulances allegedly covering 500 to 600 kilometres in Vidisha district and seeks verification of the figures against official records.

Briefing the press, Tandon said the allegations required an impartial examination and that the government should disclose the relevant records to establish whether the service provider had complied with the rules and contractual terms.

The Congress has also alleged that vehicles bearing Chhattisgarh registration numbers are operating in Madhya Pradesh and sought verification of their registration, tax payments and operating permissions.

It has called for an enquiry into alleged labour law violations, including salary payments and duty conditions.

The party said the Lokayukta had earlier sought a factual report on June 5, but a subsequent communication noted that it had not been received within the stipulated period.