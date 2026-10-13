PM Gatishakti Integrates Over 1,800 Data Layers In Five Years

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP) has integrated over 1,800 data layers covering 58 central ministries or departments and all 36 states or UTs as the initiative completed five years, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The platform has also facilitated the development and integration of over 65 software modules or tools and more than 100 mobile and web applications, strengthening data-driven infrastructure planning across the country, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in the statement.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) evaluated over 400 infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 20.23 lakh crore based on PM GatiShakti principles.

The evaluation framework emphasises integrated planning and development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, improved logistics efficiency and synchronised implementation of projects.

The scheme launched in October 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to significant progress in integrated infrastructure planning and development in the country.

The PM GatiShakti geospatial digital platform has been developed indigenously under Atmanirbhar Bharat by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

The initiative has established a whole-of-government approach to infrastructure planning by integrating geospatial data, facilitating coordinated decision-making and strengthening multimodal, intermodal and last-mile connectivity.

It evolved from an integrated digital planning platform into a comprehensive geospatial planning ecosystem supporting infrastructure, economic and social-sector development.

PM GatiShakti expanded beyond conventional infrastructure planning to support social-sector development and area-based planning.

The initiative progressively extended to districts, supporting integrated planning for local socio-economic development, including roads, schools, healthcare facilities, water pipelines and other essential services at the district level.

The PM GatiShakti Public platform, through the Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI), was launched in September 2025, extending selected data-analytics capabilities to private entities and the general public.

The knowledge management system (KMS), decentralised data uploading and management system (DUMS) and PMGS-NMP Dashboard have further strengthened knowledge sharing, data governance, decentralised data management and infrastructure monitoring.

As many as 421 projects worth Rs 20.23 lakh crore had been evaluated in 2026, alongside the integration of approximately 1,800 data layers, more than 65 tools and over 100 applications.

-IANS

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