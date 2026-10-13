Ranveer Brar Talks About Importance Of Staying Honest In Showbiz

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his quiz show 'Yess Chef', has spoken up on his relationship with honesty.

The celebrity chef and actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show 'Yess Chef', and shared that he believes that the best way to connect with the audience is to stay honest.

He told IANS,“I believe that the person who is looking at me beyond the camera, is living his real life and not acting. His struggle is real, his happiness is real. So, why should I act if I want to bond with him? If the world beyond the camera is real, then why is the world beyond the camera fake? Who said that it has to be make-believe? You can still be yourself”.

“And the more I am myself, the more I get love. So, the thing that is giving you unconditional love and support, how can you leave it?”, he added.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared advice to ensure food safety in homes, and said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He earlier told IANS,“I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets”.

“When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”, he added.