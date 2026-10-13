Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Offers Prayers At Kanaka Durga Temple In Vijayawada

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay offered prayers at the Kanaka Durga Temple here.

After his arrival at Gannavaram Airport by a special aircraft from Chennai, Vijay drove to the famous hill shrine and offered prayers on the eve of Dasara.

The temple priests and officials accorded a warm welcome to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as per the temple traditions.

Following the darshan, the priests rendered Veda Ashirvachanam and presented him the sacred offering.

Vijay later left for his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu's official residence in Amaravati for talks on water sharing.

Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh warmly welcomed Chief Minister Vijay on his arrival at the Chief Minister's residence.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu introduced Ministers P. Narayana and Nimmala Ramanaidu, along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, to his Tamil Nadu counterpart.

The bilateral discussions are likely to focus on inter-state water management, specifically expediting the release of Krishna River water to Chennai under the Telugu Ganga Project.

They are also likely to discuss the proposed interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery rivers.

The discussions come amid concern over the limited quantity of water received under the Telugu Ganga project. Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 12 tmc annually to meet Chennai's drinking water needs, but Tamil Nadu had received only 2.251 tmc by the beginning of October this year.

CM Vijay is expected to raise the shortfall with CM Naidu and discuss measures to improve supplies.

Vijay, along with Chandrababu Naidu, will also participate in Vijayawada Utsav 2.0.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was received by Municipal Administration P. Narayana and senior officials at Gannavaram Airport.

A large number of the actor-politician's fans had gathered outside the airport to welcome him. Vijay waved at the crowd before getting into the car.

Police had made tight security arrangements at the airport and along the route from the airport to Kanaka Durga Temple.

Some overenthusiastic fans were seen running behind Vijay's convoy to catch a glimpse.

This is Vijay's first visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming office as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.