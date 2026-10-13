Maha Leads In Creating An Investment Ecosystem For Industries: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Highlighting Maharashtra's competitive edge, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday affirmed that the state stands at the forefront of creating a robust ecosystem for industrial investment across sectors.

Speaking at the launch of the Maharashtra-UK Partnership program, the Chief Minister urged UK-based institutions and business leaders to actively invest in the state.

CM Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra offers a well-established framework integrating skilled manpower, capital, and technology.

To facilitate swift execution for investors, he assured that all state agencies concerned would seamlessly coordinate through the 'Invest Maharashtra' single-window platform.

He emphasised that the visit of the high-level UK delegation-comprising Secretaries of State, Mayors, and senior officials-was not merely a ceremonial visit, but a concrete initiative to transform shared ambitions into active businesses and formal agreements.

Following bilateral talks between the state leadership and the UK delegation, formal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged to expand cooperation across critical growth sectors.

CM Fadnavis pointed out that Mumbai bridges international finance, trade, and entrepreneurship directly with global markets. Concurrently, Pune has developed into a major hub for engineering, automotive manufacturing, and Information Technology (IT).

Under the New Education Policy (NEP), international institutions are now permitted to establish campuses in Maharashtra. Institutions such as the University of Bristol, University of York, and University of Aberdeen are setting up physical footprints in the state. Key upcoming projects like EduCity, MediCity, and AI Innovation City will bring together world-class research and global talent pool under one framework, said the CM.

According to the CM, the state offers immense potential for clean energy and sustainability initiatives, including industrial decarbonisation, energy efficiency, water resource management, intelligent transit systems, and resource recycling. The state government pledged complete support for global firms establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and R&D facilities.

The strategic tie-up will unlock export potential for local manufacturers, food processing industries, technology startups, and small-scale entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, allowing them access to new markets and consumer bases in the United Kingdom, he stated.

Speaking at the occasion, UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds highlighted that Maharashtra is the most natural entry point for UK businesses expanding into India.

"Maharashtra was chosen for its distinct economic strength, political stability, and strong leadership. The economy of Maharashtra alone exceeds that of Norway in Europe. We have not come here merely to sign a piece of paper; we seek tangible results and success. We look forward to working together to accelerate growth for both nations," Reynolds remarked.

The UK delegation also included Dame Angela Eagle (Secretary for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Scotland), Douglas Alexander (Minister of State), Sophie Bryce (Director of EU and International Trade), Harshbir Sangha (UK Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia), Harjinder Kang (UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India), alongside visiting British Mayors and officials.