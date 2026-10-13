Navratri: Rajput Women Perform Sword Raas On Bikes, Jeeps In Rajkot

Rajput Women Showcase Sword Skills During Navratri

The Kshatriya Rajput women performed the traditional Sword Raas at the historic Ranjit Vilas Palace in Rajkot during Navratri, displaying sword-fighting skills while riding bikes and jeeps. The second day of the festival witnessed a grand celebration of feminine power, courage and cultural pride as women came together to worship Lord Durga through a fierce display of traditional sword dance. The Kshatriya Rajput women swung swords while riding jeeps and bikes. The rhythmic movements and synchronised formations created an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm among the attendees.

Foreign Envoys Praise Gujarat's Navratri Festivities

On Sunday, foreign ambassadors, including representatives from Palestine, Serbia, Ukraine, Eritrea and Thailand, participated in Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, praising the festival's enthusiasm, cultural diversity and role in strengthening people-to-people ties. At the celebrations in Ahmedabad, Ambassador of Serbia to India Sinisa Pavic said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of young people participating in the programme and highlighted the importance of diplomatic representatives experiencing India's diversity. "I am fascinated by the enthusiasm of the young people participating in this programme. It is the most important for us diplomatic representatives of all the states to go to India because India is rich in diversity," Pavic told ANI.

Garba Gains Global Recognition, Says CM Patel

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Garba, an integral part of the state's cultural heritage and folk traditions, has gained global recognition through the Vibrant Navratri Festival initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the inauguration of the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026, organised by the state government's Tourism Department, Patel said initiatives such as the Vibrant Global Summit had provided a global platform for Gujarat's trade, industry and entrepreneurial spirit.

Shardiya Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. The festival is marked by religious rituals, devotional singing and traditional dances, including Garba and Dandiya. (ANI)

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