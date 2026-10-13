Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Pleas To Regulate Protests, Traffic

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's stand on two petitions seeking implementation of Supreme Court directions and existing rules to regulate protests and prevent disruption to traffic, business activities and public access in the national capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma asked the authorities to take instructions after being informed that similar matters were pending before the Supreme Court.

The petitions were mentioned before the bench on Tuesday morning. One was filed by a trader, while the other was filed by advocate Rishabh Saxena.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court that protests were affecting business activities and sought interim directions to ensure that demonstrations are held at designated locations without disrupting the work of traders and professionals.

The bench was informed that the petitions primarily seek implementation of existing Supreme Court directions on regulating protests. The judges said they did not wish to deal with an issue already pending before the apex court and asked the authorities to place their stand on record.

Details of the Petitions

In his petition, Saxena has sought enforcement of two Supreme Court judgments - Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India and Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police - as well as Delhi Police Standing Order No. 10/2018, which lays down rules for holding protests.

The plea seeks a standard operating procedure (SOP) for managing traffic during demonstrations, including advance assessment of their likely impact, proper diversion plans, deployment of traffic personnel and timely public advisories.

Advocate Cites Personal Inconvenience

Saxena has also sought directions to ensure that protests do not block roads around Mandi House, Jantar Mantar and other parts of central Delhi. The petition further seeks unobstructed access to courts, tribunals and statutory authorities.

Referring to an incident on October 12, Saxena claimed that he encountered a gathering near the Mandi House roundabout while travelling from Defence Colony to Barakhamba Road for professional work. He alleged that the resulting traffic disruption delayed his journey by around two hours.

Call to Review Designated Protest Venues

The petition also calls for a review of protest arrangements following the Delhi Police's decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues and identify Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative locations.

It seeks clear rules for demonstrations at the newly identified venues, along with advance traffic management, timely public information and coordination with emergency services.

The petitioner has clarified that he is not seeking a blanket ban on peaceful protests but wants demonstrations to be conducted without causing unnecessary inconvenience to the public or obstructing essential services.

Trader's Plea Against Business Disruption

The trader's petition has separately sought measures to prevent protests from disrupting commercial activities and access to business areas, including Connaught Place.

The High Court sought the authorities' response on the pleas while taking note of the related proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

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