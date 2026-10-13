BJP's Laxman Slams Telangana Congress For Prioritizing Gandhis Over State

BJP MP slams Telangana Congress for Delhi protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Tuesday criticised Telangana Congress leaders for participating in protests in Delhi, accusing them of prioritising the "Nehru-Gandhi family over public issues in the state.

Taking aim at the Telangana Congress leadership, Laxman said the Chief Minister and ministers had travelled to Delhi to protest while farmers were facing difficulties and the state was dealing with electricity and water-related issues. He also alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its election promises.“Our Telangana Chief Minister and ministers went to Delhi to protest for three days today. I want to ask: today, the farmers are suffering, electricity and water are in crisis, and all the promises made during the elections have been broken. Today, you are sitting in Delhi just for the Nehru family and the Gandhi family. We are here to serve all the people of this country. This is the difference between the BJP and the Congress,” Laxman alleged.

'Modi a Pradhan Sevak, inspires BJP workers'

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Laxman said the Prime Minister had dedicated his life to serving the country and continued to inspire BJP workers through his commitment to public service.“Narendra Modi ji completed 25 years as Gujarat Chief Minister, winning four times, and has served three times as Prime Minister. He dedicated his entire life to this country and to society. Without taking even a single day off, he remained involved in serving the country," Laxman said.

“Modi ji always believes that, as Prime Minister, he is not just a leader, but a 'Pradhan Sevak' serving this country. This inspires our workers. Through this inspiration, we BJP workers and leaders have been involved in service for a month now,” he added.

He said BJP workers were committed to public service beyond politics, elections and votes, recalling the party workers' efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.“Modi ji and the party say that BJP workers don't just work for politics, elections and votes. With a spirit of service, our workers put their lives on the line to serve people even during the COVID period. Also, under Modi ji's leadership, three free vaccines were given to our 140 crore population during the pandemic," he said.

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