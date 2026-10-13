IHG Hotels & Resorts signs Crowne Plaza New Cairo, strengthening presence in the Egyptian capital
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 12 October 2026: IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Kleek Development, a joint venture between Emaar Al Delta for Contracting and Real Estate Investment and Modern Style Home Real Estate Company, for a 250-key hotel in Sixth Settlement, New Cairo. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2031, the new Crowne Plaza hotel will build on IHG’s premium portfolio in Egypt and meet the growing demand for internationally branded hospitality in the capital.
Set within a fast-developing mixed-use corridor, Crowne Plaza New Cairo will serve East Cairo’s expanding business, commercial, and residential communities. Supported by continued infrastructure investment, population growth, and rising demand from domestic and international businesses, New Cairo has become one of Egypt’s fastest-growing districts.
The hotel will offer a mix of guest rooms and suites, alongside four dining venues, including an an all-dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, and a bar. Six meetings and events spaces, including meeting rooms and a dedicated ballroom, will give guests an option to bring everyone together - from strategy sessions to standout celebrations. Guests will be able to enjoy a range of leisure and lifestyle facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, and retail spaces.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “New Cairo is evolving rapidly, with continued investment in businesses, communities and infrastructure strengthening its position as an increasingly important commercial destination. That growth is creating new reasons to travel to this part of the city and, in turn, greater demand for high quality, internationally branded hotels that can serve both business and leisure guests.
“Crowne Plaza is particularly well suited to this market because today’s guests rarely separate work and downtime as they once did. They want a hotel that gives them the flexibility to work, connect with colleagues, and switch off - all within the same stay. Crowne Plaza New Cairo has been planned with exactly that in mind and we’re pleased to be working with Emaar Al Delta to bring the brand to this growing part of Cairo.”
Eng. Hussein Dawoud, CEO, Kleek Development, added: “We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts for Crowne Plaza New Cairo, a development that reflects our confidence in one of the capital’s most dynamic and fast-growing districts. New Cairo continues to attract strong interest from residents, businesses, and visitors, and we see a clear opportunity to create a high-quality destination that responds to that momentum. With IHG’s global expertise and the strength of the Crowne Plaza brand, we look forward to delivering a hotel that will become a valued part of this growing community.”
Crowne Plaza New Cairo will be designed around the changing needs of modern travellers, with flexible spaces that allow guests to move easily between work, meetings, and downtime. The brand’s Plaza Workspace offers a fresh take on the traditional hotel lobby, purposefully designed with dedicated areas that meet the needs of guests both personally and professionally. Meanwhile, the brand’s WorkLife Room brings comfort, connectivity, and flexibility together through distinct zones for work, relaxation, and sleep.
The signing of Crowne Plaza New Cairo reflects IHG’s continued growth in Egypt. IHG currently operates 10 hotels in the country and has 28 hotels in the pipeline, underscoring Egypt’s continued importance as a strategic growth market for the company.
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Set within a fast-developing mixed-use corridor, Crowne Plaza New Cairo will serve East Cairo’s expanding business, commercial, and residential communities. Supported by continued infrastructure investment, population growth, and rising demand from domestic and international businesses, New Cairo has become one of Egypt’s fastest-growing districts.
The hotel will offer a mix of guest rooms and suites, alongside four dining venues, including an an all-dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, and a bar. Six meetings and events spaces, including meeting rooms and a dedicated ballroom, will give guests an option to bring everyone together - from strategy sessions to standout celebrations. Guests will be able to enjoy a range of leisure and lifestyle facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, and retail spaces.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “New Cairo is evolving rapidly, with continued investment in businesses, communities and infrastructure strengthening its position as an increasingly important commercial destination. That growth is creating new reasons to travel to this part of the city and, in turn, greater demand for high quality, internationally branded hotels that can serve both business and leisure guests.
“Crowne Plaza is particularly well suited to this market because today’s guests rarely separate work and downtime as they once did. They want a hotel that gives them the flexibility to work, connect with colleagues, and switch off - all within the same stay. Crowne Plaza New Cairo has been planned with exactly that in mind and we’re pleased to be working with Emaar Al Delta to bring the brand to this growing part of Cairo.”
Eng. Hussein Dawoud, CEO, Kleek Development, added: “We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts for Crowne Plaza New Cairo, a development that reflects our confidence in one of the capital’s most dynamic and fast-growing districts. New Cairo continues to attract strong interest from residents, businesses, and visitors, and we see a clear opportunity to create a high-quality destination that responds to that momentum. With IHG’s global expertise and the strength of the Crowne Plaza brand, we look forward to delivering a hotel that will become a valued part of this growing community.”
Crowne Plaza New Cairo will be designed around the changing needs of modern travellers, with flexible spaces that allow guests to move easily between work, meetings, and downtime. The brand’s Plaza Workspace offers a fresh take on the traditional hotel lobby, purposefully designed with dedicated areas that meet the needs of guests both personally and professionally. Meanwhile, the brand’s WorkLife Room brings comfort, connectivity, and flexibility together through distinct zones for work, relaxation, and sleep.
The signing of Crowne Plaza New Cairo reflects IHG’s continued growth in Egypt. IHG currently operates 10 hotels in the country and has 28 hotels in the pipeline, underscoring Egypt’s continued importance as a strategic growth market for the company.
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