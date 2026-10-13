Bitget Enables Transfer of 3,000+ US Stocks and ETFs Into Its Tokenized Asset Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Dubai, October 13, 2026: Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched rToken Stock Transfer, enabling users to transfer eligible US-listed stocks and ETFs from traditional brokerage accounts into Bitget as tokenized stocks (rTokens). Supporting more than 3,000 assets through a simplified two-step process, the feature makes it easier for investors to bring their existing equity holdings into Bitget and access additional opportunities to manage and deploy their capital.
The launch represents an early step in Bitget's broader strategy to connect traditional financial assets with its digital asset ecosystem. Through its RWA initiatives, Bitget is working to improve how tokenized assets can be transferred, traded and utilized across different financial products, with a longer-term focus on liquidity and capital efficiency. rToken Stock Transfer addresses an immediate barrier for investors by simplifying the movement of existing stock holdings from traditional brokerage accounts into Bitget.
The transfer process involves just two steps. Users first initiate a Free of Payment (FOP) transfer from their external broker to Bitget's designated Alpaca omnibus account. Once the shares are received and processed, Bitget's In-Kind Tokenization Network (ITN) automatically converts them into corresponding rTokens and credits them directly to the user's spot account. Transfers into Bitget are free, with an estimated processing time of approximately 10 business days, while transfers out incur a fee.
The transfer builds on Bitget's growing rToken ecosystem through Reality, its real-world asset issuance platform. By July 6, rToken assets under management had reached approximately US$114 million, while cumulative transactions had surpassed two million. With rToken Stock Transfer, users can now bring a broader range of existing equity holdings into Bitget, where eligible rTokens may be used for spot trading, margin-related functions, borrowing and lending, and yield products, subject to applicable terms and asset eligibility.
“Tokenization has already made traditional assets more accessible, but access is only part of the equation. The next step is making those assets more useful, giving people greater flexibility in how they manage and deploy their capital,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “With rToken Stock Transfer, we're making it easier for users to bring their existing stock holdings into Bitget, where eligible assets can eventually serve a wider range of purposes, including as collateral for other trading activities. That's the real potential of RWA within our Universal Exchange: allowing assets to move more freely and capital to work more efficiently.”
To mark the launch, Bitget is offering eligible users a share of $1 million in SpaceX stock token (rSPCX) airdrop rewards. Users who initiate qualifying transfers from the feature's launch will be included in the campaign, with rewards distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. A first eligible transfer of $5,000 qualifies for $200 in rSPCX, while transfers of $20,000 and $50,000 qualify for $800 and $2,000 in rSPCX, respectively, along with 14-day trading fee rebate vouchers worth $50 and $150. All rewards are subject to campaign terms and eligibility requirements.
For more information about rToken Stock Transfer and campaign eligibility, visit here.
About Bitget
The launch represents an early step in Bitget's broader strategy to connect traditional financial assets with its digital asset ecosystem. Through its RWA initiatives, Bitget is working to improve how tokenized assets can be transferred, traded and utilized across different financial products, with a longer-term focus on liquidity and capital efficiency. rToken Stock Transfer addresses an immediate barrier for investors by simplifying the movement of existing stock holdings from traditional brokerage accounts into Bitget.
The transfer process involves just two steps. Users first initiate a Free of Payment (FOP) transfer from their external broker to Bitget's designated Alpaca omnibus account. Once the shares are received and processed, Bitget's In-Kind Tokenization Network (ITN) automatically converts them into corresponding rTokens and credits them directly to the user's spot account. Transfers into Bitget are free, with an estimated processing time of approximately 10 business days, while transfers out incur a fee.
The transfer builds on Bitget's growing rToken ecosystem through Reality, its real-world asset issuance platform. By July 6, rToken assets under management had reached approximately US$114 million, while cumulative transactions had surpassed two million. With rToken Stock Transfer, users can now bring a broader range of existing equity holdings into Bitget, where eligible rTokens may be used for spot trading, margin-related functions, borrowing and lending, and yield products, subject to applicable terms and asset eligibility.
“Tokenization has already made traditional assets more accessible, but access is only part of the equation. The next step is making those assets more useful, giving people greater flexibility in how they manage and deploy their capital,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “With rToken Stock Transfer, we're making it easier for users to bring their existing stock holdings into Bitget, where eligible assets can eventually serve a wider range of purposes, including as collateral for other trading activities. That's the real potential of RWA within our Universal Exchange: allowing assets to move more freely and capital to work more efficiently.”
To mark the launch, Bitget is offering eligible users a share of $1 million in SpaceX stock token (rSPCX) airdrop rewards. Users who initiate qualifying transfers from the feature's launch will be included in the campaign, with rewards distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. A first eligible transfer of $5,000 qualifies for $200 in rSPCX, while transfers of $20,000 and $50,000 qualify for $800 and $2,000 in rSPCX, respectively, along with 14-day trading fee rebate vouchers worth $50 and $150. All rewards are subject to campaign terms and eligibility requirements.
For more information about rToken Stock Transfer and campaign eligibility, visit here.
About Bitget
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