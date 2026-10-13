Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Marks Its 20th Anniversary and Honours Long-Serving Employees
(MENAFN- cp-uae) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 October 2026: Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment marked its 20th anniversary with a ceremony held yesterday at Palazzo Versace Dubai, featuring the unveiling of its anniversary logo and the recognition of employees who had completed twenty years of service at the Establishment.
The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer; members of the Board; senior management; and employees. It celebrated the Establishment’s service to citizens and its efforts to strengthen housing stability for Emirati families, while recognising employees’ contributions to developing its services.
His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi said: “The Establishment’s 20th anniversary marks an important milestone to reflect on a journey of dedication and service. We recall with deep gratitude the support and trust of our wise leadership, which have enabled us to continue our mission of serving citizens and achieving stability for Emirati families. We also recognise the efforts of our teams over the past two decades to develop the housing system and enhance the services provided to citizens.”
He noted that these achievements provide further motivation to advance development and innovation, improve the efficiency of services and procedures, and adopt sustainable solutions that respond to the needs and aspirations of Emirati families, in line with Dubai’s vision to strengthen family stability and achieve the highest standards of quality of life.
He added: “Behind this journey lie dedicated efforts and accumulated expertise that have contributed to strengthening family stability for Dubai’s citizens. Today, we extend our thanks to current and former members of the Board of Directors and senior management, as well as all employees of the Establishment who have left their mark on this journey. What we have achieved inspires us to continue developing and delivering services that keep pace with citizens’ aspirations and meet their needs.”
The ceremony’s programme featured a video highlighting key milestones in the Establishment’s journey, the unveiling of its 20th anniversary logo, and a video celebrating employees’ role in achieving the Establishment’s objectives and developing its services.
Employees who had completed twenty years of service were also honoured in recognition of their dedication, continued commitment, and contributions of expertise and effort to the Establishment’s journey.
For further information, please visit the Establishment’s official website:
The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer; members of the Board; senior management; and employees. It celebrated the Establishment’s service to citizens and its efforts to strengthen housing stability for Emirati families, while recognising employees’ contributions to developing its services.
His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi said: “The Establishment’s 20th anniversary marks an important milestone to reflect on a journey of dedication and service. We recall with deep gratitude the support and trust of our wise leadership, which have enabled us to continue our mission of serving citizens and achieving stability for Emirati families. We also recognise the efforts of our teams over the past two decades to develop the housing system and enhance the services provided to citizens.”
He noted that these achievements provide further motivation to advance development and innovation, improve the efficiency of services and procedures, and adopt sustainable solutions that respond to the needs and aspirations of Emirati families, in line with Dubai’s vision to strengthen family stability and achieve the highest standards of quality of life.
He added: “Behind this journey lie dedicated efforts and accumulated expertise that have contributed to strengthening family stability for Dubai’s citizens. Today, we extend our thanks to current and former members of the Board of Directors and senior management, as well as all employees of the Establishment who have left their mark on this journey. What we have achieved inspires us to continue developing and delivering services that keep pace with citizens’ aspirations and meet their needs.”
The ceremony’s programme featured a video highlighting key milestones in the Establishment’s journey, the unveiling of its 20th anniversary logo, and a video celebrating employees’ role in achieving the Establishment’s objectives and developing its services.
Employees who had completed twenty years of service were also honoured in recognition of their dedication, continued commitment, and contributions of expertise and effort to the Establishment’s journey.
For further information, please visit the Establishment’s official website:
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