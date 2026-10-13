BAAN Holding and Knowledge Economic City Sign Lease Agreement to Bring Level 48 to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall
(MENAFN- mslgroup) AlMadinah, KSA, 13 October 2026: Knowledge Economic City (KEC) and BAAN Holding have signed a lease agreement to introduce Level 48, a new family entertainment concept developed by BAAN Holding, to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall. Announced during Retail Congress MENA 2026 (RECON) in Dubai, the agreement marks an important milestone in the rollout of the Level 48 brand, supporting the expansion of BAAN Holding’s entertainment portfolio and contributes to the continued development of Multaqa AlMadinah as a leading lifestyle destination in Madinah.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Hassan, Group Head of Marketing at BAAN Holding, and Abdulrahman Zolaly, Mall Manager at Knowledge Economic City.
As one of the first announced locations for Level 48, Multaqa AlMadinah will support the launch and growth of the brand whileintroducing a new family entertainment experience for Madinah’s residents, families, visitors and guests.
Developed by BAAN Holding and building on decades of experience in family entertainment, Level 48 represents the evolution of the company's entertainment offering for a new generation of visitors. Inspired by discovery, progression and shared experiences, the concept is built around a futuristic entertainment city that combines immersive attractions, interactive entertainment, themed environments and social spaces that encourage visitors to explore, connect and engage in new ways.
At Multaqa AlMadinah Mall, Level 48 will complement the destination’s retail, dining and hospitality offering, creating opportunities for families and visitors to explore, connect and enjoy time together.
Level 48 will feature a diverse mix of family entertainment attractions, interactive play experiences, adventure activities, social gaming environments, immersive entertainment zones, and skill-based challenges designed to create memorable experiences.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: ‘Bringing Level 48 to Multaqa AlMadinah supports our vision to create an integrated lifestyle destination that enhances quality of life in Madinah. Through our partnership with BAAN Holding, we look forward to introducing new family entertainment experiences for residents and visitors.’
Fahad Al-Obailan, Chief Executive Officer of BAAN Holding, said: “Partnering with Knowledge Economic City to bring Level 48 to Multaqa Almadinah marks an important milestone in BAAN Holding’s entertainment growth journey. We see strong potential in Madinah as a destination for distinctive leisure and lifestyle experiences, and through Level 48, we look forward to introducing a concept that brings families and visitors together through engaging and memorable experiences. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing innovative entertainment platforms that contribute to the Kingdom’s evolving tourism and entertainment landscape.”
Konrad Kolankiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Level 48 strengthens Multaqa AlMadinah Mall’s entertainment offering and complements our growing retail and dining mix. Its focus on interactive experiences will give families more reasons to visit, spend time together and return.”
Ahmed Ebid, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Entertainment, BAAN Holding, said: “The signing of this agreement marks an important milestone in the development of the Level 48 brand. We have created the concept to deliver a new generation of family entertainment experiences built around interaction, exploration, creativity, and memorable shared moments. We look forward to introducing Level 48 at Multaqa Almadinah and contributing to the destination's vision of becoming one of Madinah's leading lifestyle destinations.”
Developed by Knowledge Economic City, Multaqa AlMadinah Mall forms the retail heart of an integrated mixed-use destination that includes a 390-key Hilton Hotel, 66 Hilton-branded Residences, commercial offices and public spaces. Together, these components will create a destination where people can shop, dine, stay, work and connect.
The partnership reinforces both organisations’ commitment to developing experiences that respond to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and lifestyle sectors, while supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to enhance quality of life, expand entertainment options, and contribute to tourism and economic development.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Hassan, Group Head of Marketing at BAAN Holding, and Abdulrahman Zolaly, Mall Manager at Knowledge Economic City.
As one of the first announced locations for Level 48, Multaqa AlMadinah will support the launch and growth of the brand whileintroducing a new family entertainment experience for Madinah’s residents, families, visitors and guests.
Developed by BAAN Holding and building on decades of experience in family entertainment, Level 48 represents the evolution of the company's entertainment offering for a new generation of visitors. Inspired by discovery, progression and shared experiences, the concept is built around a futuristic entertainment city that combines immersive attractions, interactive entertainment, themed environments and social spaces that encourage visitors to explore, connect and engage in new ways.
At Multaqa AlMadinah Mall, Level 48 will complement the destination’s retail, dining and hospitality offering, creating opportunities for families and visitors to explore, connect and enjoy time together.
Level 48 will feature a diverse mix of family entertainment attractions, interactive play experiences, adventure activities, social gaming environments, immersive entertainment zones, and skill-based challenges designed to create memorable experiences.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: ‘Bringing Level 48 to Multaqa AlMadinah supports our vision to create an integrated lifestyle destination that enhances quality of life in Madinah. Through our partnership with BAAN Holding, we look forward to introducing new family entertainment experiences for residents and visitors.’
Fahad Al-Obailan, Chief Executive Officer of BAAN Holding, said: “Partnering with Knowledge Economic City to bring Level 48 to Multaqa Almadinah marks an important milestone in BAAN Holding’s entertainment growth journey. We see strong potential in Madinah as a destination for distinctive leisure and lifestyle experiences, and through Level 48, we look forward to introducing a concept that brings families and visitors together through engaging and memorable experiences. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing innovative entertainment platforms that contribute to the Kingdom’s evolving tourism and entertainment landscape.”
Konrad Kolankiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Level 48 strengthens Multaqa AlMadinah Mall’s entertainment offering and complements our growing retail and dining mix. Its focus on interactive experiences will give families more reasons to visit, spend time together and return.”
Ahmed Ebid, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Entertainment, BAAN Holding, said: “The signing of this agreement marks an important milestone in the development of the Level 48 brand. We have created the concept to deliver a new generation of family entertainment experiences built around interaction, exploration, creativity, and memorable shared moments. We look forward to introducing Level 48 at Multaqa Almadinah and contributing to the destination's vision of becoming one of Madinah's leading lifestyle destinations.”
Developed by Knowledge Economic City, Multaqa AlMadinah Mall forms the retail heart of an integrated mixed-use destination that includes a 390-key Hilton Hotel, 66 Hilton-branded Residences, commercial offices and public spaces. Together, these components will create a destination where people can shop, dine, stay, work and connect.
The partnership reinforces both organisations’ commitment to developing experiences that respond to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and lifestyle sectors, while supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to enhance quality of life, expand entertainment options, and contribute to tourism and economic development.
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