Autodesk names Diana Colella to lead architecture, engineering and construction business
(MENAFN- Alto ) Autodesk, Inc. today announced that Diana Colella has been named executive vice president of its architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) business. Colella succeeds Amy Bunszel, who previously announced her retirement and will remain with Autodesk through November 2, 2026, to support the transition.
Colella will lead Autodesk’s largest industry business as the company enters its next phase of growth in AEC, driven by Autodesk Forma, the company’s industry cloud for AEC that connects data, context and workflows to deliver AI and project intelligence across the AEC lifecycle.
“The AEC industry is entering a new era, as AI creates new possibilities for how buildings and infrastructure are designed, built and operated,” said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. “Amy and the AEC team have built a strong business and laid the foundation for the next phase of growth, with Forma becoming the industry cloud for AEC and AI helping customers navigate increasing complexity across the project lifecycle. Diana is the right leader for this moment. She brings a proven track record of leading through major technology shifts, aligning products, data and teams behind a clear vision, and turning innovation into tangible customer outcomes. Combined with her deep understanding of Autodesk and the industries we serve, Diana is uniquely positioned to build on this momentum and help shape the future of AEC.”
In her new role, Colella will advance the Forma strategy while continuing to evolve our desktop products such as Revit and Civil 3D while connecting them more closely to Forma workflows. By bringing together the data and context created across the project lifecycle, Autodesk aims to make AI more useful in the work customers do every day, helping teams reduce friction, make better-informed decisions and increase their capacity to design and build.
Colella brings nearly three decades of Autodesk leadership experience spanning finance, strategy, sales, operations, product management and industry leadership. She joined Autodesk through the acquisition of Discreet Logic and has since held leadership roles across the company, including leading Autodesk’s AutoCAD business and helping launch One AutoCAD. Her broad experience has given her deep insight into how Autodesk’s products, operations and go-to-market teams work together to create customer success.
Most recently, Colella led the AI transformation of Autodesk’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) business, where she advanced the Flow platform strategy and expanded Autodesk’s role across the production lifecycle. Through acquisitions including Moxion, PIX and Wonder Dynamics, and the continued development of Autodesk Flow Studio, she helped broaden the value Autodesk delivers to creators and studios. Colella will continue to oversee the M&E business and will open a search for a new leader, reporting directly to her.
“Our customers are being asked to deliver more while navigating greater complexity, persistent resource constraints and rapid technological change,” said Colella. “My priority is to listen to them, build on the strong foundation Amy and the team have created, and make sure the work we’re doing across Forma and AI translates into meaningful improvements in how projects are designed, built and operated. I’m honored to lead Autodesk’s AEC business at such an important moment for our customers and the industry.”
Colella will lead Autodesk’s largest industry business as the company enters its next phase of growth in AEC, driven by Autodesk Forma, the company’s industry cloud for AEC that connects data, context and workflows to deliver AI and project intelligence across the AEC lifecycle.
“The AEC industry is entering a new era, as AI creates new possibilities for how buildings and infrastructure are designed, built and operated,” said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. “Amy and the AEC team have built a strong business and laid the foundation for the next phase of growth, with Forma becoming the industry cloud for AEC and AI helping customers navigate increasing complexity across the project lifecycle. Diana is the right leader for this moment. She brings a proven track record of leading through major technology shifts, aligning products, data and teams behind a clear vision, and turning innovation into tangible customer outcomes. Combined with her deep understanding of Autodesk and the industries we serve, Diana is uniquely positioned to build on this momentum and help shape the future of AEC.”
In her new role, Colella will advance the Forma strategy while continuing to evolve our desktop products such as Revit and Civil 3D while connecting them more closely to Forma workflows. By bringing together the data and context created across the project lifecycle, Autodesk aims to make AI more useful in the work customers do every day, helping teams reduce friction, make better-informed decisions and increase their capacity to design and build.
Colella brings nearly three decades of Autodesk leadership experience spanning finance, strategy, sales, operations, product management and industry leadership. She joined Autodesk through the acquisition of Discreet Logic and has since held leadership roles across the company, including leading Autodesk’s AutoCAD business and helping launch One AutoCAD. Her broad experience has given her deep insight into how Autodesk’s products, operations and go-to-market teams work together to create customer success.
Most recently, Colella led the AI transformation of Autodesk’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) business, where she advanced the Flow platform strategy and expanded Autodesk’s role across the production lifecycle. Through acquisitions including Moxion, PIX and Wonder Dynamics, and the continued development of Autodesk Flow Studio, she helped broaden the value Autodesk delivers to creators and studios. Colella will continue to oversee the M&E business and will open a search for a new leader, reporting directly to her.
“Our customers are being asked to deliver more while navigating greater complexity, persistent resource constraints and rapid technological change,” said Colella. “My priority is to listen to them, build on the strong foundation Amy and the team have created, and make sure the work we’re doing across Forma and AI translates into meaningful improvements in how projects are designed, built and operated. I’m honored to lead Autodesk’s AEC business at such an important moment for our customers and the industry.”
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