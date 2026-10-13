Tata Power and Imperial College London Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation Energy Systems and Accelerate India–UK Net-Zero Ambitions
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 October 2026: Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, and Imperial College London, a world-leading UK University, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration in research, technology and knowledge exchange across critical areas of the energy transition.
The collaboration will focus on areas including grid flexibility, energy storage, AI and ML applications in energy, and advanced energy systems. The partnership will seek to connect Tata Power’s experience of developing and operating energy infrastructure at scale with Imperial’s research expertise across digital technologies and decarbonisation.
The partnership comes as India and the UK deepen cooperation on clean energy and climate action. Under the India–UK Vision 2035, the two countries have identified energy storage and grid transformation as areas for greater cooperation, alongside joint work on AI, renewables, energy storage, hydrogen and carbon capture. The Vision also highlights the Net Zero Innovation Partnership as a vehicle for supporting deep-tech solutions and new markets for climate innovation.
Commenting on the partnership, Business and Trade Secretary, UK Government Jonathan Reynolds said: “When great British research teams up with the ambition and expertise of Indian business, there is huge potential to make a real difference. This partnership is a great example of our fantastic new trade deal bringing opportunities to life, and will help turn ideas into cleaner, smarter energy solutions – supporting good jobs and growth in both our countries.”
Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said: “The partnership between Imperial College London and Tata Power is a great example of the UK and India combining their strengths to turn innovation into impact. Bringing together world-class UK research and Indian industrial expertise will help accelerate next-generation energy solutions, unlock new commercial opportunities and support sustainable growth in both countries.”
Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: “India’s energy transition is entering a phase where scale, flexibility and reliability will be as important as the pace of renewable energy growth. The next generation of grids, storage and digital energy systems will need to work together to meet a rapidly evolving demand landscape. Our collaboration with Imperial College will help solve real-world industry challenges with deep research and new thinking and explore solutions that can be relevant not only to India’s energy journey, but also to the wider global transition.”
The partnership reflects a shared interest in translating research and innovation into practical applications. Tata Power brings extensive experience across power generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy, while Imperial contributes research capabilities spanning energy systems, engineering, digital technologies, economics and decarbonisation.
Professor Mary Ryan, Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise) at Imperial College London, said: “As one of the largest energy companies in the world’s most populous country, Tata Power has expertise across a range of energy technologies and the scale needed to deliver the cleaner and more resilient energy systems we urgently need. This makes the company a fantastic partner for Imperial, which brings not only world-leading frontier research capabilities in science, engineering and business, but a model of convergence science that looks beyond individual disciplines to tackle challenges too large for standard approaches to innovation.”
By bringing these capabilities together, the partnership aims to support the development and demonstration of solutions that can contribute to more flexible, resilient and lower-carbon energy systems, while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and innovation between India and the UK.
The collaboration will focus on areas including grid flexibility, energy storage, AI and ML applications in energy, and advanced energy systems. The partnership will seek to connect Tata Power’s experience of developing and operating energy infrastructure at scale with Imperial’s research expertise across digital technologies and decarbonisation.
The partnership comes as India and the UK deepen cooperation on clean energy and climate action. Under the India–UK Vision 2035, the two countries have identified energy storage and grid transformation as areas for greater cooperation, alongside joint work on AI, renewables, energy storage, hydrogen and carbon capture. The Vision also highlights the Net Zero Innovation Partnership as a vehicle for supporting deep-tech solutions and new markets for climate innovation.
Commenting on the partnership, Business and Trade Secretary, UK Government Jonathan Reynolds said: “When great British research teams up with the ambition and expertise of Indian business, there is huge potential to make a real difference. This partnership is a great example of our fantastic new trade deal bringing opportunities to life, and will help turn ideas into cleaner, smarter energy solutions – supporting good jobs and growth in both our countries.”
Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said: “The partnership between Imperial College London and Tata Power is a great example of the UK and India combining their strengths to turn innovation into impact. Bringing together world-class UK research and Indian industrial expertise will help accelerate next-generation energy solutions, unlock new commercial opportunities and support sustainable growth in both countries.”
Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: “India’s energy transition is entering a phase where scale, flexibility and reliability will be as important as the pace of renewable energy growth. The next generation of grids, storage and digital energy systems will need to work together to meet a rapidly evolving demand landscape. Our collaboration with Imperial College will help solve real-world industry challenges with deep research and new thinking and explore solutions that can be relevant not only to India’s energy journey, but also to the wider global transition.”
The partnership reflects a shared interest in translating research and innovation into practical applications. Tata Power brings extensive experience across power generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy, while Imperial contributes research capabilities spanning energy systems, engineering, digital technologies, economics and decarbonisation.
Professor Mary Ryan, Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise) at Imperial College London, said: “As one of the largest energy companies in the world’s most populous country, Tata Power has expertise across a range of energy technologies and the scale needed to deliver the cleaner and more resilient energy systems we urgently need. This makes the company a fantastic partner for Imperial, which brings not only world-leading frontier research capabilities in science, engineering and business, but a model of convergence science that looks beyond individual disciplines to tackle challenges too large for standard approaches to innovation.”
By bringing these capabilities together, the partnership aims to support the development and demonstration of solutions that can contribute to more flexible, resilient and lower-carbon energy systems, while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and innovation between India and the UK.
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