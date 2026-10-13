WTW Brings AI-Powered Job Matching To Rewards AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New job matching capability helps compensation teams adapt as AI reshapes jobs and skills.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has introduced AI-powered job matching capability to Rewards AI, helping compensation teams keep pace with evolving jobs and skills through faster, more consistent job matching.

Using Rewards AI for Job Matching, compensation professionals can enter a job title or describe a role in everyday language and receive recommended job disciplines, career bands and career levels based on WTW job content and survey methodology. The job-matching capability explains the rationale behind each recommendation, allowing users to review the options and make the final decision.

Job matching determines which market role and level should be used to benchmark an organization's jobs for pay purposes. As AI changes tasks and introduces new skills into existing roles, accurately aligning jobs to market data becomes more complex.

The capability extends AI-powered job matching across WTW's rewards technology ecosystem.

Sambhav Rakyan, Global Rewards Data Intelligence Leader, WTW, said: "A job title may stay the same even when the work is changing. A software engineer role, for example, may now include responsibilities related to generative AI, agentic systems or workflow automation that did not exist a few years ago. That can change how the role should be understood, leveled and benchmarked.

“As roles evolve, compensation teams need more than a list of possible matches. They need to understand why a match fits and apply a consistent methodology, while retaining the professional judgment required to make the final decision.”

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Rewards AI is designed specifically for compensation and HR decisions. It draws on WTW's proprietary job content, rewards data and methodology, providing transparent, traceable context for the role being assessed.

"Organizations have more workforce data than ever before, but the challenge is turning that information into better decisions," Rakyan added. "By combining trusted rewards data, proven methodology and AI-driven conversational experiences, we're helping compensation teams spend less time searching for answers and more time taking action."

Rewards AI for Job Matching puts WTW's broader AI Workforce Transformation perspective into practice: as AI changes work, organizations need trusted intelligence to understand how roles and skills are evolving, alongside human judgment to make informed workforce and rewards decisions. It complements WTW's wider capabilities in work redesign, change acceleration and total rewards, helping organizations translate AI-driven change into stronger workforce decisions and performance.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success, and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

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