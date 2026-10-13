Youth As Changemakers Award Celebrates Road Safety Advocates

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five outstanding youth from Ontario, Alberta and B.C. have been selected to receive a Youth as Changemakers award for their tireless work improving road safety in their communities.

This award, sponsored by Parachute's road safety partners, Desjardins Insurance and the Honda Canada Foundation, are part of Parachute's year-round road safety programming for youth that culminate in Canadian Youth Road Safety Week, Oct. 19 to 25, 2026.

All these award winners participated in Parachute's Snap for Change initiative, the key activity promoted during Canadian Youth Road Safety Week.

Snap for Change invites people of all ages across Canada to share their voices and advocate for road safety measures in their communities. Simply snap a photo or video of a road safety issue in your neighbourhood, propose a solution and reach out to a community influencer (e.g. mayor, local councillor, police department, school administration) to advocate for the chance to receive a $100 gift card.

Parachute also supports the Parachute Youth Ambassador Road Safety Program, which empowers 15 young leaders on average annually in Canada to partner with local non-profits, advocacy groups, businesses, police departments, schools or post-secondary institutions on road safety projects. Parachute provides financial support and also trains the youth in project management, communication, advocacy and outreach. They get an activity guide, virtual orientation and webinars to sharpen their skills, plus support from Parachute's team of experts.

Working alongside their peers, local organizations and community leaders, these Youth as Changemakers Award winners have championed evidence-based solutions that help save lives and inspire lasting change. Recipients get a $1,000 honorarium, along with national recognition for their impact – highlighting the creativity, passion and leadership youth bring to creating safer roads for all.

Aidan D'Souza, Toronto, Ont.

Aidan has been a member of the Canadian Youth Road Safety Council since 2022, serving as co-chair for the 2024/2025 council term. Through Snap for Change, Aidan took action to improve road safety in a Toronto neighbourhood where a newly built school had increased pedestrian activity. He shared his concerns and recommendations with the Mayor of Toronto and a local councillor. Aidan's advocacy efforts led to the successful implementation of a three-way stop, improving safety for everyone who travels across the intersection. He has also been a strong voice in the youth road safety space, speaking about the importance of meaningful youth engagement as a panelist in various Parachute webinars.

See more about Aidan's project in this video created to encourage submissions to Parachute's Snap for Change initiative:

Brandon Kwon, Hajin Kim & Chelsea Kwon, Edmonton, Alta.

Parachute Youth Road Safety Ambassadors Brandon, Chelsea and Hajin aimed to decrease speed and improve road safety near their Edmonton high school. This youth-led project assessed and compared near-miss incidents and speed compliance across several Edmonton school zones. Using on-site observations and student-reported surveys, the project identified where safety concerns occur most frequently. They shared results with school administration and the City of Edmonton through a presentation and site visit to support discussions on creating safer roads for students. In response, a flashing pedestrian crossing signal has been installed at the main crossing at the school and a permanent 24-hour no parking zone is set to be implemented in the near future.

See more about Brandon, Hajin and Chelsea's project in this video created to encourage submissions to Parachute's Snap for Change initiative:

Felix Townsin, Victoria, B.C.

Through his Parachute Youth Road Safety Ambassador project in Greater Victoria, Felix distributed more than 300 road safety starter kits with reflective materials to youth at local schools and events. Felix also led a Snap for Change advocacy initiative after noticing unsafe turning patterns at the intersection of Burnside Road West and Tillicum Road. Felix documented the issue with photos and video and persistently followed up with the District of Saanich. His persistence paid off and the District of Saanich requested that public works repaint the intersection's lane markings as an interim safety fix. The district also committed to monitoring this intersection and implementing further road safety measures as needed.

“I am so impressed by the commitment and initiative of all our youth road safety leaders and am proud to support them as they make real change within their communities.” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO, Parachute.“Road safety starts with a commitment to Vision Zero – to embracing the goal of no deaths on our roads and creating safer systems that prevent fatal incidents. Congratulations to these young leaders for advocating for changes to prevent injuries and save lives.”

“Prevention is at the heart of what we do at Desjardins Insurance, and these award recipients demonstrate how powerful prevention can be when driven by passionate young people,” said Val é rie Lavoie, President and Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins General Insurance Company.“By identifying risks, engaging decision-makers and advocating for safer roads, they are creating lasting benefits for their communities. We are proud to partner with Parachute in recognizing these remarkable youth leaders and celebrating their commitment to making Canada's roads safer for all.”

“Honda's vision for a collision-free society requires innovation, education and strong community partnerships,” said Tim McKinlay, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation.“Programs like Snap for Change demonstrate how young people can turn their ideas into meaningful action, and we are proud to support Parachute Canada in empowering the next generation of road safety leaders.”

For more information on Parachute, visit parachute.ca.

To enter Snap for Change, fill out the submission form available at parachute.ca/en/program/snap-for-change/

Contact and to request media interviews:

Kelley Teahen, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Parachute

416 886-0950 (mobile)

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About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky and X.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest co-operative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $543.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of financial and insurance products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Honda Canada Foundation

Established in 2005, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. HCF focuses on five key pillars – Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community, and endeavors to donate more than $2 million each year to groups in need. More than 6.5 million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada and Honda Canada Foundation funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit.