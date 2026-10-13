Magnera Enters Cooperative Research And Development Agreement With Army Research Laboratory To Advance Next-Generation Battery Separator Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera today announced it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory to evaluate and advance next-generation battery separator technologies, supporting evolving energy requirements across defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial applications.

The collaboration will leverage Magnera's OmniSepTM platform, an advanced separator technology engineered to enhance battery performance, safety, and reliability in demanding operating environments. Designed with high ionic conductivity, superior electrolyte wettability, and enhanced thermal stability1, OmniSepTM supports the power, efficiency, and safety requirements of next-generation battery systems.

The initiative aligns with the Department of War's growing emphasis on resilient energy, electrification, and assured power for distributed and contested operations. As the military deploys increasingly power-intensive capabilities, including autonomous systems, ISR platforms, electronic warfare, counter-UAS technologies, resilient communications, and directed energy systems, the need for safe, high-performance energy storage continues to grow. Advances in separator technology could help extend operational endurance, enhance system performance, improve safety, and reduce logistical burdens across a broad range of current and future defense applications.

"Energy resilience and advanced battery technologies will play an increasingly important role in national security, infrastructure modernization, and the future of mobility," said Curt Begle, Chief Executive Officer of Magnera. "This collaboration is an investment in technologies that can enable the next generation of energy storage solutions. By combining the Army Research Laboratory's research capabilities with Magnera's advanced materials expertise, we have the opportunity to accelerate innovations with potential impact across defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets."

Designed and manufactured in the United States, OmniSepTM reflects Magnera's commitment to strengthening the nation's advanced manufacturing and materials ecosystem. Leveraging domestic production capabilities and U.S.-sourced raw materials, the platform supports secure, resilient supply chains for mission-critical energy storage technologies while reinforcing American industrial competitiveness.

1 Based on internal testing

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 44 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by 8,000+ employees.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions its partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera's products bring customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

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