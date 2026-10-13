MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rome, Italy, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, the 22nd ISGE World Congress was held in Rome, Italy, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology (ISGE). According to the congress abstract, Reco18 Evidence-Based Findings was included and further cited in a congress presentation. The study was published in the SCI-indexed journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, drawing significant attention from the international academic community.

ISGE 40th Anniversary: An International Academic Bellwether in Gynecological Endocrinology

As one of the most authoritative and influential academic conferences in the global field of gynecological endocrinology, the ISGE Congress is regarded as an“international academic bellwether.” Since its founding in 1986, ISGE has grown from an early expert symposium of just over 100 participants into a global academic platform spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. This congress featured 10 parallel tracks, 126 academic sessions, more than 100 international speakers, and over 750 scientific paper submissions-figures that together make it the ISGE event with the highest number of scientific contributions in its history. Tommaso Simoncini, Full Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Pisa, Italy, spoke as President of this ISGE Congress, reviewing ISGE's four-decade journey since its establishment in 1986, from an academic society to a leader in the global field of gynecological endocrinology.







The congress brought together leading academic figures in the field: Basil C. Tarlatzis, former President of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) and Professor at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece; Claudio N. Soares, President of the European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (EBCOG) and Professor at Queen's University School of Medicine, Canada; Rossella E. Nappi, an internationally recognized authority on menopause and women's sexual health and Professor at the University of Pavia, Italy; and Kristina Gemzell-Danielsson, Professor at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Human Reproduction Research-all served as speakers or chairs of the congress symposia.

The 32 program topics covered nearly all frontier areas of gynecological endocrinology-from basic research in reproductive endocrinology to precision management of menopause, and from novel non-hormonal therapies such as neurokinin-targeted therapies to the latest diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). According to publicly available congress information, The Lancet provided special coverage of the congress, documenting this high-caliber academic gathering in global gynecological endocrinology.

Congress Presentation Cites Reco18 Evidence-Based Findings , Validating International Clinical Value

As leading experts from around the world engaged in in-depth exchanges on frontier topics in reproductive endocrinology, the research findings on the innovative ingredient Reco18 attracted attention. Based on the latest evidence-based research on Reco18 published in 2026 in the internationally renowned SCI-indexed journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, the congress abstract mentioned that Reco18 could serve as a potential adjuvant option within a comprehensive management framework for improving reproductive outcomes.







Citing the study data in their report, Chinese and German experts noted that Reco18 demonstrated clear value in improving oocyte quality and mitochondrial function, and in enhancing blastocyst formation rate and clinical pregnancy rate: following Reco18 intervention, the number of high-quality embryos increased by 118.52%, the high-quality embryo rate rose significantly from 30.729% to 44.107%, and the clinical pregnancy rate increased by 24%.

Experts believe that this series of data indicates that Reco18 offers a new scientifically supported adjuvant pathway for individuals preparing for pregnancy at advanced maternal age and for those who have experienced repeated setbacks in IVF. According to congress information, approximately 3,000 experts on site witnessed the clinical value of Reco18's evidence-based findings, generating lively discussion.













As an international academic organization in the field of gynecological endocrinology, the academic consensus reached at the ISGE Congress holds important reference value for global clinical practice. At this Rome congress, the citation of Reco18-related evidence-based findings in the joint report by Chinese and German experts indicates that Reco18 has entered the international academic exchange landscape and is becoming deeply integrated into the global academic dialogue.







Notably, at a recent dedicated sharing session on the Clinical Application Guidelines for Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation and Transplantation in the Prevention and Treatment of Iatrogenic POI during the 18th International Symposium on Menopause and Gynecological Endocrinology-Related Issues, international experts once again highlighted the adjuvant application value of Reco18-related evidence-based findings in ovarian protection and the overall management of fertility preservation, forming a cross-corroboration with the content cited in the ISGE Congress abstracts, further expanding and enriching international clinical discussion on comprehensive intervention pathways for ovarian function.

An Evidence-Based Long Journey: Building a Global Scientific Research System

From the academic stage of ISGE to international symposia, Reco18-related evidence-based findings have continued to attract attention and discussion at academic conferences. This international recognition is the result of years of evidence-based accumulation by Enerbaby, the parent brand of Reco18.

To date, Reco18 has carried out clinical research collaborations with more than 20 leading hospitals worldwide, and plans to complete enrollment and clinical observation of over 1,000 subjects, accumulating large-scale evidence-based data to support global clinical application. Related research findings have been successively published in the SCI-indexed journals Frontiers in Endocrinology and Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.







1. Preclinical animal study: revealing the potential mechanism by which Reco18 improves ovarian function

In 2022, a preclinical study titled“A combination containing natural extracts of clove, Sophora flower bud, and yam improves fertility in aged female mice via multiple mechanisms” was published in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The study used 10-month-old female mice and administered Reco18 by gavage to investigate its effects on ovarian function.

Results showed that after Reco18 intervention, serum AMH levels in aged mice increased from 376.69 ng/L to 580.61 ng/L, estradiol levels rose from 10.73 pg/mL to 19.33 pg/mL, and FSH showed a downward trend. Meanwhile, the number of ovulated oocytes per mouse increased from 4.11 to 7.64, and the oocyte fragmentation rate decreased from 30.71% to 14.47%. MitoTracker, ROS, JC-1 staining, and PCNA immunohistochemical staining showed that Reco18 not only improved mitochondrial function in oocytes of aged mice but also promoted granulosa cell proliferation.

Under the combined effect of these multiple mechanisms, the reproductive outcomes of aged mice were significantly improved. In in vitro fertilization and embryo culture, the blastocyst formation rate of mature oocytes in the Reco18 group increased, with increased blastocyst cell numbers and reduced apoptosis. Specifically, the control group had a litter rate of only 40%, with an average litter size of 1.6 pups; in contrast, all females in the Reco18 intervention group successfully delivered, with an average litter size of 8.4 pups, and offspring body weight also showed an upward trend.









Reco18 administration improves the number and quality of oocytes in aged mice. (A) Statistical chart of the number of ovulated oocytes after superovulation in each group (n=318); (B) Statistical chart of the oocyte fragmentation rate after superovulation in each group (n=318); (C) MitoTracker staining showing mitochondrial distribution in oocytes of each group (n=71); (D) Statistical chart of the percentage of oocytes with abnormal mitochondrial distribution in each group; (E) ROS fluorescence staining showing reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in oocytes of each group (n=60); (F) Statistical chart of gray values of ROS fluorescence staining in oocytes of each group; (G) JC-1 staining showing mitochondrial membrane potential in oocytes of each group (n=64); (H) Statistical chart of the red-to-green fluorescence ratio in JC-1 staining of each group.

These results provide a potential mechanistic explanation and biological basis for understanding the improvements observed with Reco18 in subsequent clinical trials.

2. Clinical study: the positive impact of Reco18 on IVF/ICSI failure populations

In February 2026, a prospective self-controlled study on Reco18 was published in the JCR Q1 international academic journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology (Impact Factor 4.3), completed by the team led by Professor Hao Guimin. The study used real-world evidence (RWE) data to reveal the clinical value of Reco18 in patients with a history of IVF/ICSI failure. The study enrolled 68 patients aged 20–40 years, who received a 6-week oral Reco18 intervention, comparing reproductive parameters before and after intervention. All patients had a history of IVF/ICSI failure, a high-quality embryo rate ≤20%, and no surplus transferable embryos.

Results showed that after Reco18 intervention, multiple reproductive parameters achieved statistically significant improvements:

Ovarian response: mean number of oocytes retrieved increased from 7.955 to 8.955, indicating improved follicular recruitment;

Fertilization capacity: the number of 2PN fertilized eggs increased from 3.73 to 5.46, an increase of nearly 50%, suggesting significantly improved oocyte fertilization ability;

Embryo quality: Day 3 transferable embryos increased from 1.896 to 3.000, and the number of high-quality embryos rose from 0.567 to 1.239, an increase of 118.52%; the high-quality embryo rate increased from 30.7% to 44.1%, indicating marked improvement in embryo quality;

Pregnancy outcomes: clinical pregnancy rate increased from 0% to 24.00% (p < 0.05), and implantation rate reached 21.05%, providing valuable transfer opportunities for patients who previously had no embryos available for transfer;





























This series of data confirms the positive impact of Reco18 in regulating ovarian response, reducing oxidative stress levels, and improving re-treatment outcomes in IVF/ICSI failure patients. These findings are highly consistent with the preclinical animal study results previously published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, establishing a complete evidence-based medicine chain from mechanism of action to clinical validation.

International Layout: Reco18 Accelerates Integration into the Global Health Industry Ecosystem

Stepping onto the global top-tier academic stage of ISGE is a microcosm of Reco18's accelerated integration into the global health landscape. It is reported that Enerbaby, the parent brand of Reco18, has completed an international capital upgrade, securing backing from international strategic capital such as Cedrus Investments, a Swiss investment group, and has established a global capital cooperation system.

Meanwhile, the innovative ingredient Reco18 has successively appeared at international exhibitions such as Swiss Biotech Day and the Japan Tokyo International Beauty and Health Expo. Its innovative ingredients Reco18 and Reco12 respectively won the 2026 New York TITAN Health Awards and the GRA Global Innovation Award-extending its global layout from capital-level engagement to multi-dimensional linkages across market and technology.







Breaking Through Ethnic Barriers: Scientific Achievements Benefit the World

“High-quality reproductive nutritional intervention programs should benefit populations worldwide,” said the head of research for the Reco18 ingredient after the ISGE Global Congress on Gynecological Endocrinology. In the future, Reco18's clinical research subjects will be expanded globally, and evidence-based medical research is expected to cover multiple countries and regions across Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, validating product efficacy and safety in diverse global populations.

Conclusion

Deepening reproductive research and empowering new hope for life worldwide is a core proposition of the health industry. This is not only about producing impressive data in the laboratory, but also about translating these data into tangible clinical benefits for populations worldwide. Only when Reco18's evidence-based findings can transcend regions and continuously benefit diverse populations will it truly fulfill the grand vision of moving from a“high-quality solution” to“benefiting the world.”

References:

[1] Liu W, Wang X, Chen Y, et al. A combination containing natural extracts of clove, Sophora flower bud, and yam improves fertility in aged female mice via multiple mechanisms. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2022;13:945690.

[2] Xing R, Jiang L, Zhang J, Zuo XQ, et al. A prospective pilot study on DACHAO intervention for improving embryo quality metrics in IVF/ICSI failure cases. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2026;14:1746912.

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