Euclid Vision Corporation Launches My Euclidtm, A Cloud-Based Ortho-K Lens Fitting Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) My Euclid connects topography-guided lens fitting, ordering, patient management and consultation support in one cloud-based workflow

Key facts of this press release:



My Euclid is now available, bringing topography-guided lens fitting, ordering, patient management and expert consultation together in one cloud-based platform

Platform gives eye care practitioners flexibility to use Euclid's established three-factor fitting approach or incorporate patient topography into lens fitting process Euclid Consultation Team still reviews every lens order submitted through My Euclid

STERLING, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Vision Corporation (Euclid), a global leader in advanced orthokeratology and specialty contact lenses, announced the launch of My Euclid, a cloud-based fitting and order management platform that brings topography-guided lens fitting, ordering, patient management and expert consultation into one connected workflow.

Practitioners can use Euclid's established three-factor fitting approach or incorporate patient-specific corneal topography data into lens fitting, helping increase practices flexibility in how they fit and manage Euclid Ortho-K patients.

My Euclid is intended for practitioners across different levels of Ortho-K experience, from those beginning to incorporate orthokeratology into their practices to experienced Euclid fitters seeking a more integrated fitting and ordering workflow. The platform can also support staff involvement in patient and order management.

“As Ortho-K continues to play an important role in proactive myopia management, practitioners need technology that fits naturally into the way they care for patients,” said Kip Crecca SVP Commercial Americas.“My Euclid brings lens fitting, ordering, patient management and the support of our consultation team into one connected experience, while giving practitioners the flexibility to fit in the way that works best for their practice.”

Through My Euclid's CloudLink plug-in, compatible topography systems can connect with My Euclid so practitioners can upload selected corneal topography data into the platform and incorporate it directly into the Euclid lens fitting and ordering workflow.

Currently linked topography systems include Medmont Meridia® family and E300 topographers, CSO topographers using CSO Phoenix software, Keratron Scout, Oculus Keratograph and Oculus Pentacam. My Euclid can also use topography data from other instruments, while additional direct integrations are being developed.

My Euclid combines technology-supported lens fitting with Euclid's established consultation support. Every lens order submitted through the platform is reviewed by the Euclid Consultation Team before manufacturing, giving practitioners access to a streamlined digital workflow while retaining experienced human oversight.

Benefits for Your Practice



Streamline the Ortho-K fitting and ordering process

Enhance consistency across patient fits

Access fitting guidance based on patient topography data

Improve communication and tracking throughout the fitting process

Reduce manual calculations and data entry Gain access to ongoing support and education resources

My Euclid is complimentary for Euclid customers. Practitioners can explore the platform and view a demonstration at and also visit Euclid Vision at Vision by Design, booth # 208, in October 2026.

About Euclid Vision Corporation

Euclid Vision Corporation is a global leader in advanced orthokeratology and proactive myopia management, delivering specialty contact lens innovation and clinically informed solutions to eye care professionals worldwide. With more than 20 years of expertise spanning orthokeratology (Ortho-K), Euclid Vision Corporation partners with practitioners to support long-term ocular health through science-driven fitting, practitioner collaboration and a growing portfolio of lenses that integrate seamlessly into modern clinical workflows. Learn more at EuclidLenses.com.

Euclid Vision Corporation is a proud member of the Euclid Vision Group family, a leading global eye health platform, championed by a core team of eye care professionals and entrepreneurs. Through our family of eye health organizations, we develop, manufacture, and commercialize personalized solutions for some of the world's most common and challenging ocular conditions - including myopia, presbyopia, irregular cornea, and dry eye disease.

CONTACT: Euclid Vision Corporation Adam Belmont...