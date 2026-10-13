Fengate Private Equity Acquires Majority Stake In Clinical Research Of West Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment extends Fengate's pharma services strategy from commercialization into clinical development

TAMPA & CLEARWATER, FL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”), is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority stake in Clinical Research of West Florid (“CRWF” or“the Company”), an independent clinical research site network serving the Tampa Bay region. The investment marks the healthcare team's second pharma services platform investment, extending Fengate's coverage from commercialization into clinical development. Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC).



Founded in 1995 by Lynne Merriam and led since 2002 by President Aydin Keskiner, CRWF operates three state-of-the-art research facilities across Tampa and Clearwater, including a dedicated Phase I unit. Six board-certified principal investigators lead the company's clinical team with deep expertise in autoimmune, pulmonology and endocrinology, among other therapeutic areas. CRWF has supported more than 1,000 trials across Phase I through IV for nearly 300 global biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs).



With Fengate's support, CRWF will expand its trial capacity through continued investment in talent, site infrastructure, and therapeutic depth. The Company will seek to partner with independent sites that have strong investigators and established patient communities, alongside new site development.



“Sponsors and CROs increasingly need site partners that can deliver consistent enrollment, quality and execution at scale,” said Maxim Tcherner, Managing Director at Fengate Private Equity.“CRWF has built an exceptional 30-year track record defined by strong patient care, clinical excellence and trusted sponsor relationships. Clinical research is a priority within our healthcare strategy, and we believe CRWF is the right platform to build a leading regional network while preserving the qualities that have made the company successful.”



“Advancing science and improving lives has been our mission since inception. We have built CRWF as a family business, site by site, with investigators and a clinical team that has been with us for decades,” said Aydin Keskiner, President at CRWF.“Fengate brings the capital, industry expertise, and sponsor relationships to expand beyond Southwestern Florida. We'll grow CRWF opening new sites in high-demand markets and partnering with independent site owners who want the resources to grow. What we won't change is the experience patients have here."



Westcove Partners served as financial advisors to CRWF. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Clinical Research of West Florida

Clinical Research of West Florida (CRWF) is an independent clinical research site network serving the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 1995, CRWF operates three research facilities across Tampa and Clearwater, including a dedicated Phase I unit. Its team of board-certified principal investigators has supported more than 1,000 clinical trials across Phase I through IV, with experience in autoimmune, pulmonology, endocrinology, among others. CRWF partners with biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations and draws on a database of more than 35,000 patients. Learn more at .



About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate Asset Management is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $19+ billion in assets under management, focused on private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies. With offices and team members across Canada and the United States, Fengate leverages more than 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a differentiated investment platform supporting the growth ambitions of entrepreneurs through transformative capital. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Vanessa Naughton Fengate Asset Management +1 416-709-3962...