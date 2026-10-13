Vitaquest Names Longevity, Sports Nutrition, And Sleep Among Top Supplement Trends For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Across categories, emerging delivery formats are raising the bar for powder engineering

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International LLC, a leading U.S. contract manufacturer of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, has predicted the top 10 supplement trends every brand should watch in 2027. The annual forecast covers the categories, ingredients, and manufacturing shifts expected to shape product development in the year ahead. Longevity, sports nutrition, and sleep lead the consumer categories. Emerging delivery formats stand out as a defining manufacturing trend, which puts powder engineering and agglomeration at the center of innovation.

Since it began publishing trend forecasts in 2023, Vitaquest has consistently been the first contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to release its annual outlook, with others following. This year, the report arrives as the global dietary supplements market is projected to exceed $228 billion in 2026 and grow at a 9.5% CAGR through 2033. That growth is being driven by informed and proactive health-conscious consumers who compare ingredients, dosages, and delivery formats before they buy.

“In 2027, consumers won't just ask what's in a supplement; they'll ask how it fits into their day,” said Lauren Samot, RD, Director of Innovation at Vitaquest.“The brands that win will pair science-backed ingredients with formats people genuinely enjoy using, like stick packs, ready-to-mix powders, and functional beverages. That's where formulation and manufacturing expertise become a real competitive advantage.”

Longevity Goes Mainstream

Healthy aging is now one of the industry's fastest-growing areas of innovation. Formulations increasingly target multiple biological pathways at once, using emerging ingredients such as spermidine from rice germ extract, NMN, resveratrol, CoQ10, and fisetin. As these multi-ingredient formulas become daily rituals, powders give brands room for higher ingredient loads than many capsules or tablets can hold.

Sports Nutrition Expands Beyond the Athlete

Sports nutrition now serves active lifestyles, healthy aging, strength, and recovery. More products combine creatine, protein, electrolytes, beta-alanine, and adaptogens such as ashwagandha and rhodiola in a single formula. Many of these products are powders, and they need to mix quickly and cleanly in a shaker or water bottle.

Sleep Moves Beyond Melatonin

Sleep formulations are expanding past single-ingredient melatonin to support stress management, emotional well-being, gut health, and daily recovery. Key ingredients include tomato fruit extract as a phytomelatonin source, magnesium glycinate and L-threonate, L-theanine, ashwagandha, probiotics, and fiber. Brands are increasingly delivering them in formats beyond the traditional pill.

Delivery Formats: Where Powder Engineering Makes the Difference

The report identifies emerging delivery formats as a key manufacturing trend for 2027. These include stick packs, ready-to-mix powders, functional beverages, and chewable tablets. Consumers want the portability and ease of use these formats offer, and convenient formats can also help people take their supplements consistently.

Getting these formats to perform depends on particle engineering. Vitaquest's integrated powder capabilities include granulation, agglomeration, microencapsulation, and fluid bed drying. Agglomeration builds larger, lighter particles from smaller ones. This improves wettability, dispersion, and mixability, so a creatine drink mix or sleep support powder stirs in without clumping. It also improves flow for powders that must pass through a small opening to fill single-serve stick packs and sachets, and it benefits naturally hygroscopic ingredients.

“Agglomeration is often the difference between a functional powder that simply works and one that consumers look forward to drinking every day,” said Gregory Drew, VP of Commercial Innovation at Vitaquest.“By agglomerating and instantizing powders, we help brands deliver drink mixes that disperse instantly, fill stick packs consistently, and look as good as they perform.”

The full trend report also covers gut health, fiber, women's and men's wellness, nootropics, children's multivitamins, immune support, and clean-label manufacturing. To read the full 2027 trends report, visit vitaquest.com/2027-supplement-trends.

About Vitaquest International LLC

Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, USA, Vitaquest International LLC is an industry-leading contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQTM - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

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